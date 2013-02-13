Red Carpet Survival Guide

Meet OUR Experts!
18 CELEBRITY STYLISTS WHO DRESS HOLLYWOOD’S A-LIST
ANNA BINGEMANN
Client: Uma Thurman
NICOLE CHAVEZ
Clients: Kristen Bell & Rachel Bilson
CRISTINA EHRLICH
PETRA FLANNERY
Clients: Emma Stone & Zoë Saldana
LESLIE FREMAR
Clients: Julianne Moore & Charlize Theron
BRAD GORESKI
Clients: Jessica Alba & Demi Moore
KEMAL HARRIS & KARLA WELCH
Clients: Amy Poehler & Olivia Wilde
SIMONE HAROUCHE
Clients: Miley Cyrus & Nicole Richie
JEN RADE
Clients: Angelina Jolie & Katharine McPhee
ELIZABETH SALTZMAN
Clients: Gwyneth Paltrow & Cameron Diaz
ESTEE STANLEY
Clients: Jessica Biel & Lea Michele
ELIZABETH STEWART
Clients: Jessica Chastain & Amanda Seyfried
DEBORAH WAKNIN
Clients: Sandra Bullock & Sofia Vergara
JEANNE YANG
Client: Katie Holmes
KATE YOUNG
Clients: Natalie Portman & Michelle Williams
ROB ZANGARDI & MARIEL HAENN
Clients: Jennifer Lopez & Rachel McAdams
DRESSING your …
The back is one of those hidden secrets that more girls should show. You can get away with showing a lot. Just make sure cleavage isn’t that aggressive. -ESTEE STANLEY
Legs
If you got them, flaunt them. I love a shift because you’re not going tight and short. Focus on one feature without showing everything else. -ELIZABETH STEWART
Cleavage
Make sure that it’s front and center so you’re not spilling out of the side. People should think glamour, not, this is a boob show. -ELIZABETH SALTZMAN
What to Pack IN A PURSE
Insiders reveal what’s really inside those tiny clutches
Cash & Lip Gloss
Cash and nude or light-colored lip gloss because you can put it over any color. -JEANNE YANG
Powder & Top Stick
Powder because any shine shows up in pictures, and I always put in Top Stick just in case they need to do a quick dress adjustment! -SIMONE HAROUCHE
Mints
I’m always for any little mint in case you have champagne breath, which is disgusting. -ELIZABETH SALTZMAN
Cell Phone & Tissues
A cell phone and tissues-just in case you need one! -ANNA BINGEMANN
New ‘It’ Bag!
Designed by Brett Heyman, Edie Parker clutches (left, which start at $895) are a must for fans like Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson.
QUICK FIXES FOR …
THE SECRET WEAPONS TO SOLVE LAST-MINUTE CRISES
MAKEUP SMUDGE
I use lip gloss to wipe away a smudge of eyeliner or an errant swipe of mascara. -JEANNE YANG
DEODORANT MARKS
I’m obsessed with the pink deodorant-remover sponges by Gal Pal. -NICOLE CHAVEZ
WARDROBE PROBLEM
Double-sided tape is great for a lost button, torn hem or hiding bra straps. -JEN RADE
LOOSE RINGS
Line your ring with moleskin, so one that’s two sizes too big can fit perfectly. -ELIZABETH SALTZMAN
STUCK ZIPPER
Get a waxy little bar of white soap that you rub on the zipper, and it just glides up. -ELIZABETH SALTZMAN
WHAT LIES Beneath
Celeb-tested, stylist-approved: Behold the only shapewear you’ll ever need
TUMMY CINCHER
This is perfect for anyone who’s had a baby. It slims that whole area. -Kate Young
Embracer Waist-Cincher Thong, $35; victoriassecret.com.
BUTT LIFTER
The fabric actually lifts your butt up if you have flat-butt syndrome. -Cristina Ehrlich
Smooth Tall Shorts, $81.50; shop.cosabella.com
STRAPLESS BRA
Wacoal’s bra is great because it doesn’t have filler or padding, which can create unnatural shapes. -Leslie Fremar
Wacoal Halo Strapless Underwire Bra, $44; bloomingdales.com
BARELY THERE BRA
For a dress that makes it impossible to wear a strapless bra, NuBra works. -Simone Harouche
Nubra Ultralite Foam Cup Bra; $34; soma.com
INVISIBLE UNDERWEAR
Our stylists agree on one pair: the Commando thong.
Solid Thong, $20; wearcommando.com
BEST SLIP
It sucks you in but doesn’t feel like a girdle. -Estee Stanley
DKNY Fusion Full Slip, $70; nordstrom.com
LEG PERFECTER
It tones tummy, hips, thighs and rear. -Nicole Chavez
Hide & Sleek Capri Smoother, from $68; spanx.com
THE GREAT SHOE DEBATE
Comfort
The girls are being photographed, so you want them to walk beautifully. If shoes hurt, then that will change the style of your walk. -ANNA BINGEMANN
VS.
Style
It’s all about looking good. Suck it up. I’ve had sick shoes that I just deal with because I want to wear them-not even on a carpet! -ESTEE STANLEY
STYLIST SECRET:
Nowadays you can buy pocket shoes that you can put on as slippers. So if you’re going to go for looks, get yourself an out. -JEANNE YANG
CitySlips Slippers Fold-Up Ballet Flats, $25; Macys.com
How TO Test-Drive A Dress
STAND NORMALLY
It’s not natural to stand perfectly all the time. Breathe, relax. See what you look like when you’re not on the red carpet. Because that’s the picture they’re gonna take. -ELIZABETH SALTZMAN
SIT DOWN IN YOUR GOWN
Try the dress on and sit. I see women all the time sitting, and you can tell they’re uncomfortable. Or they’re concerned it’s going to be a Basic Instinct moment, and they’re going to have a peep show! -JEANNE YANG
PRACTICE POSING WITH THE CLUTCH
If you don’t know what to do with a clutch, it ends up looking like a prop. A lot of times it feels like an actress is showing her clutch, and then the look turns into being about what it’s not. -ROB ZANGARDI
CHECK FOR WRINKLES
You grab a handful of fabric, make a fist with it and let it go. If there is an instant wrinkle, you know it’s going to be a nightmare because you are going to travel in the car, and you are expected to look perfect when you get out. -KEMAL HARRIS & KARLA WELCH
seven deadly STYLE SINS
HENCEFORTH, THOU SHALT NOT COMMIT ANY OF THESE ACTS
1 TOO MANY ACCESSORIES
You’re trying too hard when it’s the earring, necklace, bracelet and ring. -ROB ZANGARDI & MARIEL HAENN
2 PEEP-TOES WITH HOSE
It’s the equivalent of visible underwear lines. It’s just not elegant. -SIMONE HAROUCHE
3 ILL-FITTING DRESS
There’s nothing worse than something that is too big or too tight and they can barely move. -JEANNE YANG
4 SHORT HEMLINES
You want the dress to be puddling the floor. Sometimes the hemline can be off. -PETRA FLANNERY
5 THE SHRIMP COCKTAIL
When your toes are hanging on for dear life to the shoes. -BRAD GORESKI
6 VISIBLE UNDERGARMENTS
I am really into contouring the body and wearing proper undergarments. -NICOLE CHAVEZ
7 OVEREXPOSURE
We know you have a great body. There’s no reason to wear something completely sheer. -DEBORAH WAKNIN
Stories from the FASHION FRONTLINES
Amanda Seyfried
(AT A 2010 PREMIERE)
Amanda Seyfried wore a minidress (by Bodyamr) a couple of years ago. We preferred it backwards, but we said, “You can wear it backwards, but make sure you say on the red carpet it’s on backwards!” Otherwise all the press will be about how it’s worn.” -ELIZABETH STEWART
DITCHED HER PANTS
(AT THE 2012 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS)
When Miley wore a white Gaultier jacket, there were pants to the suit, but last minute we decided it was cute as a minidress, so half the outfit went. She’s got a beautiful body so why not? -SIMONE HAROUCHE
Emma Stone
(AT THE 2012 CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS)
We were getting her dressed (in Jason Wu), and I noticed the zipper split. The goal was not to worry her, so instead of making it a big deal, as she was getting her hair and makeup touched up, we decided to slyly stitch her in. I texted her publicist later, saying, “Let her know she might have to cut herself out.” -PETRA FLANNERY
(AT THE 2012 ACADEMY AWARDS)
We all agreed that her hair should be a loose, messy knot. Cool bedhead but chic. Then we all looked at it and questioned it, her family included. We decided she’s not a bun person. What was so great is she has her own opinions, but she works with her team. -ELIZABETH SALTZMAN
(AT THE 2007 MTV MOVIE AWARDS)
When Rihanna went to the awards, she only had on one heel because she broke her toe. Under her gown you couldn’t see it, and that one shoe wasn’t that high, so she wasn’t totally lopsided. -MARIEL HAENN
SHE’S STITCHED UP
(AT A 2012 MOVIE PREMIERE)
At her Gambit premiere in London, we sewed Cameron into her Stella McCartney dress because I didn’t like the way that the back of the dress was laying. Even though it fit her perfectly, when she bent over to sign an autograph, there was a tiny gap that I knew the English newspapers would pick up on. So it was just three stitches. -ELIZABETH SALTZMAN
Don’t Try This AT HOME
DIANE KRUGER
(2012 Cannes Film Festival)
I remember wearing a beautiful Dior Couture gown. It took me an hour to get into it. When I had to go to the bathroom, Josh [Jackson] had to come to the ladies’ room and help me remove the dress. That’s real love. He’s the best boyfriend!
(2007 Oscars)
I wore a beautiful Marchesa dress to the Oscars. I thought it was going to be so easy! It had layers of chiffon; the material was light as a feather. But then they put on five chains, and I loved it for that reason. But when I took off that dress, my neck went [makes a cracking sound] and went into a spasm. I didn’t realize it was so much weight! I was stiff for, like, a week.
JULIANNE HOUGH
(2011 Grammys)
There was a Catherine Malandrino dress I wore, and I remember I nearly passed out when I got into the car on the way home. Ryan [Seacrest] couldn’t unzip it where it was cutting off my circulation around my ribs. So I had to roll down the window and try to breathe in air. My ribs were being crushed, but the dress did look good!