Red Carpet Survival Guide

Meet OUR Experts!

18 CELEBRITY STYLISTS WHO DRESS HOLLYWOOD’S A-LIST

ANNA BINGEMANN

Client: Uma Thurman

NICOLE CHAVEZ

Clients: Kristen Bell & Rachel Bilson

CRISTINA EHRLICH

Clients: Amy Adams & Tina Fey

PETRA FLANNERY

Clients: Emma Stone & Zoë Saldana

LESLIE FREMAR

Clients: Julianne Moore & Charlize Theron

BRAD GORESKI

Clients: Jessica Alba & Demi Moore

KEMAL HARRIS & KARLA WELCH

Clients: Amy Poehler & Olivia Wilde

SIMONE HAROUCHE

Clients: Miley Cyrus & Nicole Richie

JEN RADE

Clients: Angelina Jolie & Katharine McPhee

ELIZABETH SALTZMAN

Clients: Gwyneth Paltrow & Cameron Diaz

ESTEE STANLEY

Clients: Jessica Biel & Lea Michele

ELIZABETH STEWART

Clients: Jessica Chastain & Amanda Seyfried

DEBORAH WAKNIN

Clients: Sandra Bullock & Sofia Vergara

JEANNE YANG

Client: Katie Holmes

KATE YOUNG

Clients: Natalie Portman & Michelle Williams

ROB ZANGARDI & MARIEL HAENN

Clients: Jennifer Lopez & Rachel McAdams

DRESSING your …

Back

The back is one of those hidden secrets that more girls should show. You can get away with showing a lot. Just make sure cleavage isn’t that aggressive. -ESTEE STANLEY

Legs

If you got them, flaunt them. I love a shift because you’re not going tight and short. Focus on one feature without showing everything else. -ELIZABETH STEWART

Cleavage

Make sure that it’s front and center so you’re not spilling out of the side. People should think glamour, not, this is a boob show. -ELIZABETH SALTZMAN

What to Pack IN A PURSE

Insiders reveal what’s really inside those tiny clutches

Cash & Lip Gloss

Cash and nude or light-colored lip gloss because you can put it over any color. -JEANNE YANG

Powder & Top Stick

Powder because any shine shows up in pictures, and I always put in Top Stick just in case they need to do a quick dress adjustment! -SIMONE HAROUCHE

Mints

I’m always for any little mint in case you have champagne breath, which is disgusting. -ELIZABETH SALTZMAN

Cell Phone & Tissues

A cell phone and tissues-just in case you need one! -ANNA BINGEMANN

New ‘It’ Bag!

Designed by Brett Heyman, Edie Parker clutches (left, which start at $895) are a must for fans like Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson.

QUICK FIXES FOR …

THE SECRET WEAPONS TO SOLVE LAST-MINUTE CRISES

MAKEUP SMUDGE

I use lip gloss to wipe away a smudge of eyeliner or an errant swipe of mascara. -JEANNE YANG

DEODORANT MARKS

I’m obsessed with the pink deodorant-remover sponges by Gal Pal. -NICOLE CHAVEZ

WARDROBE PROBLEM

Double-sided tape is great for a lost button, torn hem or hiding bra straps. -JEN RADE

LOOSE RINGS

Line your ring with moleskin, so one that’s two sizes too big can fit perfectly. -ELIZABETH SALTZMAN

STUCK ZIPPER

Get a waxy little bar of white soap that you rub on the zipper, and it just glides up. -ELIZABETH SALTZMAN

WHAT LIES Beneath

Celeb-tested, stylist-approved: Behold the only shapewear you’ll ever need

TUMMY CINCHER

This is perfect for anyone who’s had a baby. It slims that whole area. -Kate Young

Embracer Waist-Cincher Thong, $35; victoriassecret.com.

BUTT LIFTER

The fabric actually lifts your butt up if you have flat-butt syndrome. -Cristina Ehrlich

Smooth Tall Shorts, $81.50; shop.cosabella.com

STRAPLESS BRA

Wacoal’s bra is great because it doesn’t have filler or padding, which can create unnatural shapes. -Leslie Fremar

Wacoal Halo Strapless Underwire Bra, $44; bloomingdales.com

BARELY THERE BRA

For a dress that makes it impossible to wear a strapless bra, NuBra works. -Simone Harouche

Nubra Ultralite Foam Cup Bra; $34; soma.com

INVISIBLE UNDERWEAR

Our stylists agree on one pair: the Commando thong.

Solid Thong, $20; wearcommando.com

BEST SLIP

It sucks you in but doesn’t feel like a girdle. -Estee Stanley

DKNY Fusion Full Slip, $70; nordstrom.com

LEG PERFECTER

It tones tummy, hips, thighs and rear. -Nicole Chavez

Hide & Sleek Capri Smoother, from $68; spanx.com

THE GREAT SHOE DEBATE

Comfort

The girls are being photographed, so you want them to walk beautifully. If shoes hurt, then that will change the style of your walk. -ANNA BINGEMANN

VS.

Style

It’s all about looking good. Suck it up. I’ve had sick shoes that I just deal with because I want to wear them-not even on a carpet! -ESTEE STANLEY

STYLIST SECRET:

Nowadays you can buy pocket shoes that you can put on as slippers. So if you’re going to go for looks, get yourself an out. -JEANNE YANG

CitySlips Slippers Fold-Up Ballet Flats, $25; Macys.com

How TO Test-Drive A Dress

STAND NORMALLY

It’s not natural to stand perfectly all the time. Breathe, relax. See what you look like when you’re not on the red carpet. Because that’s the picture they’re gonna take. -ELIZABETH SALTZMAN

SIT DOWN IN YOUR GOWN

Try the dress on and sit. I see women all the time sitting, and you can tell they’re uncomfortable. Or they’re concerned it’s going to be a Basic Instinct moment, and they’re going to have a peep show! -JEANNE YANG

PRACTICE POSING WITH THE CLUTCH

If you don’t know what to do with a clutch, it ends up looking like a prop. A lot of times it feels like an actress is showing her clutch, and then the look turns into being about what it’s not. -ROB ZANGARDI

CHECK FOR WRINKLES

You grab a handful of fabric, make a fist with it and let it go. If there is an instant wrinkle, you know it’s going to be a nightmare because you are going to travel in the car, and you are expected to look perfect when you get out. -KEMAL HARRIS & KARLA WELCH

seven deadly STYLE SINS

HENCEFORTH, THOU SHALT NOT COMMIT ANY OF THESE ACTS

1 TOO MANY ACCESSORIES

You’re trying too hard when it’s the earring, necklace, bracelet and ring. -ROB ZANGARDI & MARIEL HAENN

2 PEEP-TOES WITH HOSE

It’s the equivalent of visible underwear lines. It’s just not elegant. -SIMONE HAROUCHE

3 ILL-FITTING DRESS

There’s nothing worse than something that is too big or too tight and they can barely move. -JEANNE YANG

4 SHORT HEMLINES

You want the dress to be puddling the floor. Sometimes the hemline can be off. -PETRA FLANNERY

5 THE SHRIMP COCKTAIL

When your toes are hanging on for dear life to the shoes. -BRAD GORESKI

6 VISIBLE UNDERGARMENTS

I am really into contouring the body and wearing proper undergarments. -NICOLE CHAVEZ

7 OVEREXPOSURE

We know you have a great body. There’s no reason to wear something completely sheer. -DEBORAH WAKNIN

Stories from the FASHION FRONTLINES

Amanda Seyfried

(AT A 2010 PREMIERE)

Amanda Seyfried wore a minidress (by Bodyamr) a couple of years ago. We preferred it backwards, but we said, “You can wear it backwards, but make sure you say on the red carpet it’s on backwards!” Otherwise all the press will be about how it’s worn.” -ELIZABETH STEWART

Miley Cyrus

DITCHED HER PANTS

Miley Cyrus

(AT THE 2012 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS)

When Miley wore a white Gaultier jacket, there were pants to the suit, but last minute we decided it was cute as a minidress, so half the outfit went. She’s got a beautiful body so why not? -SIMONE HAROUCHE

Emma Stone

(AT THE 2012 CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS)

We were getting her dressed (in Jason Wu), and I noticed the zipper split. The goal was not to worry her, so instead of making it a big deal, as she was getting her hair and makeup touched up, we decided to slyly stitch her in. I texted her publicist later, saying, “Let her know she might have to cut herself out.” -PETRA FLANNERY

Gwyneth Paltrow

(AT THE 2012 ACADEMY AWARDS)

We all agreed that her hair should be a loose, messy knot. Cool bedhead but chic. Then we all looked at it and questioned it, her family included. We decided she’s not a bun person. What was so great is she has her own opinions, but she works with her team. -ELIZABETH SALTZMAN

Rihanna

(AT THE 2007 MTV MOVIE AWARDS)

When Rihanna went to the awards, she only had on one heel because she broke her toe. Under her gown you couldn’t see it, and that one shoe wasn’t that high, so she wasn’t totally lopsided. -MARIEL HAENN

Cameron Diaz

SHE’S STITCHED UP

Cameron Diaz

(AT A 2012 MOVIE PREMIERE)

At her Gambit premiere in London, we sewed Cameron into her Stella McCartney dress because I didn’t like the way that the back of the dress was laying. Even though it fit her perfectly, when she bent over to sign an autograph, there was a tiny gap that I knew the English newspapers would pick up on. So it was just three stitches. -ELIZABETH SALTZMAN

Don’t Try This AT HOME

DIANE KRUGER

(2012 Cannes Film Festival)

I remember wearing a beautiful Dior Couture gown. It took me an hour to get into it. When I had to go to the bathroom, Josh [Jackson] had to come to the ladies’ room and help me remove the dress. That’s real love. He’s the best boyfriend!

JENNIFER LOPEZ

(2007 Oscars)

I wore a beautiful Marchesa dress to the Oscars. I thought it was going to be so easy! It had layers of chiffon; the material was light as a feather. But then they put on five chains, and I loved it for that reason. But when I took off that dress, my neck went [makes a cracking sound] and went into a spasm. I didn’t realize it was so much weight! I was stiff for, like, a week.

JULIANNE HOUGH

(2011 Grammys)

There was a Catherine Malandrino dress I wore, and I remember I nearly passed out when I got into the car on the way home. Ryan [Seacrest] couldn’t unzip it where it was cutting off my circulation around my ribs. So I had to roll down the window and try to breathe in air. My ribs were being crushed, but the dress did look good!