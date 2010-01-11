Kevin Jonas Says 'I Do'

Kevin Jonas was determined to make his bride, Danielle Deleasa, feel like Cinderella on their wedding day. So, on the snowy afternoon of Dec. 19, as the couple dressed on opposite sides of a French-style château in Huntington, N.Y., this Prince Charming sent his “princess” an unforgettable gift: a real pair of glass slippers in her size. “I couldn’t believe it,” says self-described “Jersey Girl” Danielle, who has always loved the classic fairy tale. “The whole time I’ve dated Kevin, I never imagined this.” Kevin, meanwhile, spent his last single minutes with his band of brothers. “It was me, Nick and Joe in my room,” recalls Kevin. “It was a moment we’ll remember forever, because it was the last time before I was married with the three brothers.”

Despite a raging blizzard outside, it was a day and night filled with monumental moments for Kevin, 22, and Danielle, 23, who exchanged vows under a white tent at Oheka Castle that resembled an enchanted forest with 14-ft. trees, and 25,000 white roses, orchids and hydrangeas. Before the bride, in a tulle, Chantilly-lace Vera Wang gown, walked down the aisle with her father, Thomas “Bucky” Deleasa, she says, “I was adjusting my veil, and I started crying before I got to the aisle.” Her groom, in a Brooks Brothers tux, was just as emotional. “When I saw her, I lost it,” he says. “Once I lost it, it was like a tidal wave.” Best men Joe and Nick choked up, as did Danielle’s maids of honor, sisters Dina and Katie, and many of the 400 guests including Demi Lovato, Jordin Sparks and Joey Fatone. The young couple, who met while on vacation in the Bahamas with their families in 2007 (but crossed paths at church events in New Jersey as children), exchanged Jacob & Co. wedding bands and recited traditional vows administered by Kevin’s father, Kevin Sr., an ordained minister, and Danielle’s childhood pastor. “It was really beautiful to see Kevin and Danielle and our families come together,” says Nick. Adds Angela Deleasa, mother of the bride: “It’s amazing how the upbringing is basically the same.”

After a casino-themed cocktail hour—complete with a surprise appearance by Rat Pack impersonators—all eyes turned to the dance floor when Kevin and Danielle shared their first dance to Keith Urban‘s “Only You Can Love Me This Way.” “That was my favorite moment. I literally thought there was nobody in the room,” says Danielle. “But the moment that killed her,” adds Kevin, “was when I dipped her for a kiss.”

With their lavish wedding now behind them, the couple plan to live happily ever after in a house in Texas, not far from the rest of the Jonas clan (though they’ll also spend time with her family in New Jersey). They already intend to add to their household: After their honeymoon, they’ll be welcoming a Maltese Yorkie puppy to the family, and, they hope, a few junior Jonases of their own someday. “We’d love to have kids,” says Kevin. “Definitely,” adds Danielle, a former hairstylist. “Nine,” Kevin jokes. “Twelve,” says Danielle, giggling. For now, though, Kevin says the brothers are just happy to have another Jonas around. “Now they’ve got a sister, and I’ve got a wife…. I like the sound of that.”