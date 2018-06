[The following text appears on the cover. This is 1 of 2 covers.]

PRINCESS KATE’S ‘STRESSFUL’ PREGNANCY

NEW DETAILS

ONLY IN People

JESSA DUGGAR

My Wedding Plans

KENDRA’S SHOCKING CHOICE

Why I Haven’t Left Hank

EXCLUSIVE

JOAN LUNDEN

FIGHTS CANCER

‘I WILL BEAT THIS’

The beloved former Good Morning America host on her inspiring, emotional journey