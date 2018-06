COVER DESCRIPTION: Cover Description

[The following text appears on the cover.]

SUMMER’S HOTTEST MOVIES!

Inside Scoop and Exclusive Photos

SETH MACFARLANE & CHARLIZE THERON

Sherri Shepherd

HER DIVORCE & BATTLE OVER HER UNBORN CHILD

BLAKE MANSION TRAGEDY

WHY DID A FATHER KILL HIS FAMILY?

AMAZING REUNION!

18 MONTHS AFTER HURRICANE SANDY

ANGELINA

ON BRAD, THE KIDS & HER HEALTH

ONLY IN People

‘We’ve Been Through So Much’

The Maleficent star opens up about her life after surgery, how she and Brad ‘have gotten a lot closer’ and why the kids are pushing for a ‘paintball wedding’