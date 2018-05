[The following text appears on the cover. This is 1 of 2 covers.]

ONLY IN People

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS!

KIM’S ENGAGED!

All the details of the incredible proposal—and the 20.5-carat ring—that Kris Humphries gave Kim Kardashian.

Says Kim: ‘It was so romantic’

MARIA’S TORMENT New Details

BLAKE & LEO Heating Up!

Joplin, Mo. HEARTBREAK AND HOPE

KIM KARDASHIAN & FIANCE KRIS HUMPHRIES LOS ANGELES MAY 20, 2011