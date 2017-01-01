COVER DESCRIPTION: Cover Description

March 25, 1974 12:00 PM

Raquel Welch

Now she can laugh at herself

Maria Callas

Magic on the comeback trail

Tricia & Eddie Cox

‘The divorce rumors were so unbelievable’

Ann Landers

Ask her about her energy

Dave Schultz

Hockey’s ferocious penalty-box champ

Gordon Parks & Gene Young

‘Shaft’ marries the ‘Dragon Lady’

Ex-Pfc. Leroy Bailey

The man in the surgical mask

Dr. Albert Ellis

‘Sex is the worst reason to marry—or to divorce’

‘Quintuplets & Sextuplets

The cash rewards are falling off

Rabbi Baruch Korff

‘Nixon should have burned the tapes’

TV’s Tom Snyder

For those who like it brash after midnight

Streakers

Ah, spring!

