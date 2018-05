[The following text appears on the cover.]

AT HOME WITH KENNY



EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS!

FIRST LOOK



DIERKS BENTLEY’S NEW BABY

COUNTRY COOKING



5 MOST WANTED CHICKEN RECIPES

COUNTRY’S MOST ROMANTIC WEDDINGS

RANDY OWEN



MY SMALL TOWN LIFE

BACKSTAGE WITH ALL THE STARS

JOSH



TAYLOR



KEITH



MARTINA



BRAD