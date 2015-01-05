ON THE COVER
54 Half Their Size
46 The New Bachelor
90 Margaret Keane
WE LOST HALF OUR SIZE
23 SCOOP
Jennifer Aniston clears the air about motherhood and reveals her future dream role; Jordin Sparks explains what she looks for in a man; and Scott Eastwood talks about his new Nicholas Sparks film, The Longest Ride
46 The Bachelor star Chris Soules opens up about taking another shot at finding love—with millions of Americans watching along the way
52 Police reopen their investigation into the 1985 stabbing death of Denise Porter—and question her widower
90 Margaret Keane, the real-life artist behind Tim Burton’s Big Eyes, talks about taking control of her work—and life—after an oppressive marriage
98 A day in the life of Marry Me star (and expectant mom) Casey Wilson: from sharing her treadmill with a giraffe to snacking on Starbursts and joking around with her dad
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE
CHATTER 4
STAR TRACKS 10
PUZZLER 28
PASSAGES 30
PEOPLE PICKS 35
SECOND LOOK 93
STYLE WATCH 94
BEAUTY WATCH 96
ONE LAST THING 100
