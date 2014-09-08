ON THE COVER

90 Sharon Tate

54 The Emmy Awards

68 Ferguson, Mo.

85 Meg Ryan

25 SCOOP Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are splitting after six years of marriage

68 In the aftermath of protests following a black teen’s shooting by a white police officer in Ferguson, Mo., residents reveal how their lives have changed

78 New York’s Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand dishes on the “Boys’ Club” in Washington and calls for female reinforcements

88 MTV reality star Diem Brown opens up about her new cancer fight

90 COVER STORY Forty-five years after Sharon Tate was brutally murdered by the Manson Family, her sister talks about that horrific day and how it transformed her family forever

122 Magic Johnson’s son E.J. Johnson talks about coming out at 17, growing up in a famous family and navigating his own road to success

2014 FALL MOVIE PREVIEW

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

