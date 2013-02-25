115 Style Watch
Jennifer Lawrence’s show-stopping Christian Dior Couture gown wowed at the BAFTAs.
68 COVER STORY
Robin’s Brave Battle
In an exclusive interview, Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts opens up about fighting for her life—and the bone marrow transplant that saved her.
82 Denied the rank of Eagle Scout because he’s gay, 18-year-old Ryan Andresen has taken on the Boy Scouts’ ban on homosexual members
87 Dallas star Linda Gray talks about returning to the show that made her famous and moving on after the death of her longtime pal Larry Hagman
90 Love story author—and father of five!—Nicholas Sparks shows off his family-friendly North Carolina haven
99 Sue Paterno, widow of Penn State football coach Joe Paterno, opens up about the Jerry Sandusky scandal and trying to salvage her husband’s legacy
