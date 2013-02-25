115 Style Watch

Jennifer Lawrence’s show-stopping Christian Dior Couture gown wowed at the BAFTAs.

68 COVER STORY

Robin’s Brave Battle

In an exclusive interview, Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts opens up about fighting for her life—and the bone marrow transplant that saved her.

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

MAILBAG 6

PEOPLE.COM 8

STAR TRACKS 10

SCOOP 21

PINBOARD 30

REVIEWS 35

PASSAGES 74

PUZZLER 94

SECOND LOOK 96

GREAT IDEAS 109

STYLE WATCH 115

BEAUTY WATCH 120

CHATTER 122

82 Denied the rank of Eagle Scout because he’s gay, 18-year-old Ryan Andresen has taken on the Boy Scouts’ ban on homosexual members

87 Dallas star Linda Gray talks about returning to the show that made her famous and moving on after the death of her longtime pal Larry Hagman

90 Love story author—and father of five!—Nicholas Sparks shows off his family-friendly North Carolina haven

99 Sue Paterno, widow of Penn State football coach Joe Paterno, opens up about the Jerry Sandusky scandal and trying to salvage her husband’s legacy

NEXT WEEK IN People

Style Watch Special:

Top Fashion Trends for Spring!

Jessica, Kate and more show off the fresh looks of the season

…and so much more!

ON THE COVER Photograph by Nigel Parry. Hair: Petula Skeete; Makeup: Elena George; Stylist: Diandre Tristan; Top: St. John; Jewelry: John Hardy. Insets: (Garner & Affleck) Larry Busacca/Getty Images; (Aniston) Brian/NPG; (Vonn) Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated; (Woods) Storms Media Group; (Kennedy) David F. Powers Estate/John McInnis Auctioneers