19 Scoop Despite tabloid reports, Jennifer Lopez is standing by boyfriend Casper Smart—for now.
52 COVER STORY
Olympic Heroes!
Countless hours of sweat, tears and pain paid off for inspirational Olympic stars such as gymnast Gabby Douglas, swimmer (and medal-record holder) Michael Phelps, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and other athletes who won big this summer.
62 As Katie Holmes settles Suri into her new life in New York City, she and ex Tom Cruise vow to put their little girl’s happiness first
67 The X Factor’s Rachel Crow opens up about her first tour, fame at 14 and brushing off bullies
73 Exonerated for a rape that never occurred, former high school football star Brian Banks puts bitterness aside to pursue his NFL dreams
77 One month after two young cousins, Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, disappeared while riding their bikes, the shaken residents of Evansdale, Iowa, are left wondering what happened to the girls … and who might be next
86 Trent and Amber Johnston and their five kids—three of whom are adopted—all have achondroplasia dwarfism, but this Barnesville, Ga., family leads a very big life
