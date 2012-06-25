23 Scoop

Jennifer Lopez debuts her spectacular tour costumes by designer Zuhair Murad.

56

COVER STORY

Matthew’s ‘Perfect Night’

The star weds his longtime love Camila Alves at home in Texas and gives family and close friends (Reese! Woody!) a laid-back weekend to remember.

72 Hollywood’s Hot Bodies 2012

How Niki Taylor and other new moms got their bodies back—plus slimdown tips, celeb diet secrets and more

64 Five years after publicly battling breast cancer, Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts reveals that she is facing a rare blood disorder and will need a bone marrow transplant

66 With two summer blockbusters under her belt, actress Charlize Theron shifts her focus to bottle feedings and big-time bonding with her new baby boy, Jackson

110 After losing his three daughters in a horrific house fire last Christmas, grieving father Matthew Badger has found a renewed purpose—through the arts-education fund he established in their honor

124 Tom Cruise opens up about his new movie, turning 50 and life with Katie and Suri

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

MAILBAG 6

PEOPLE.COM 8

STAR TRACKS 12

SCOOP 23

PASSAGES 30

REVIEWS 35

PUZZLER 114

SECOND LOOK 116

STYLE WATCH 119

BEAUTY WATCH 122

CHATTER 128

NEXT WEEK IN People

Great Ideas

Happy 4th of July! Check out delicious holiday recipes.

Brave

Alynda Wheat reviews the new Pixar movie.

The Biebs Is Back!

Chuck Arnold weighs in on Justin Bieber’s new album Believe.

…and much more!

People

Now available on the iPad, NOOK Color and other select tablets.

ON THE COVER

Photograph by Christopher Polk/Getty Images. Insets, from top: MAP/Splash News; Miami PIXX/Fame/Flynet; Albert Michael/Startraks; Nigel Parry/CPi Syndication