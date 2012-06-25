23 Scoop
Jennifer Lopez debuts her spectacular tour costumes by designer Zuhair Murad.
56
COVER STORY
Matthew’s ‘Perfect Night’
The star weds his longtime love Camila Alves at home in Texas and gives family and close friends (Reese! Woody!) a laid-back weekend to remember.
72 Hollywood’s Hot Bodies 2012
How Niki Taylor and other new moms got their bodies back—plus slimdown tips, celeb diet secrets and more
64 Five years after publicly battling breast cancer, Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts reveals that she is facing a rare blood disorder and will need a bone marrow transplant
66 With two summer blockbusters under her belt, actress Charlize Theron shifts her focus to bottle feedings and big-time bonding with her new baby boy, Jackson
110 After losing his three daughters in a horrific house fire last Christmas, grieving father Matthew Badger has found a renewed purpose—through the arts-education fund he established in their honor
124 Tom Cruise opens up about his new movie, turning 50 and life with Katie and Suri
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE
MAILBAG 6
PEOPLE.COM 8
STAR TRACKS 12
SCOOP 23
PASSAGES 30
REVIEWS 35
PUZZLER 114
SECOND LOOK 116
STYLE WATCH 119
BEAUTY WATCH 122
CHATTER 128
NEXT WEEK IN People
Great Ideas
Happy 4th of July! Check out delicious holiday recipes.
Brave
Alynda Wheat reviews the new Pixar movie.
The Biebs Is Back!
Chuck Arnold weighs in on Justin Bieber’s new album Believe.
…and much more!
People
Now available on the iPad, NOOK Color and other select tablets.
ON THE COVER
Photograph by Christopher Polk/Getty Images. Insets, from top: MAP/Splash News; Miami PIXX/Fame/Flynet; Albert Michael/Startraks; Nigel Parry/CPi Syndication