One STARRY NIGHT
OSCARS 2012
70 All the scoop from behind the scenes on the red carpet and backstage at the 84th Annual Academy Awards. See the making of Jennifer Lopez‘s show-stopping dress, check out the highs (and lows) of Oscar fashion and party-hop with Sandra, Meryl, Tom and more
64 What’s it like to become a millionaire overnight? Six lottery winners tell People about the highs—and lows—of striking it rich
157 HEROES AMONG US After Pat Tillman was killed while serving in Afghanistan, his widow, Marie, chose to honor him by helping veterans get an education and pursue public service
164 Meet amazing free-solo climber Alex Honnold, who scales 2,000-ft. rocks without ropes—or fear
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE
MAILBAG 6
PEOPLE.COM 8
STAR TRACKS 10
SCOOP 23
PASSAGES 32
REVIEWS 39
PUZZLER 160
SECOND LOOK 162
CHATTER 166
People
