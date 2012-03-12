One STARRY NIGHT

OSCARS 2012

70 All the scoop from behind the scenes on the red carpet and backstage at the 84th Annual Academy Awards. See the making of Jennifer Lopez‘s show-stopping dress, check out the highs (and lows) of Oscar fashion and party-hop with Sandra, Meryl, Tom and more

64 What’s it like to become a millionaire overnight? Six lottery winners tell People about the highs—and lows—of striking it rich

157 HEROES AMONG US After Pat Tillman was killed while serving in Afghanistan, his widow, Marie, chose to honor him by helping veterans get an education and pursue public service

164 Meet amazing free-solo climber Alex Honnold, who scales 2,000-ft. rocks without ropes—or fear

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

MAILBAG 6

PEOPLE.COM 8

STAR TRACKS 10

SCOOP 23

PASSAGES 32

REVIEWS 39

PUZZLER 160

SECOND LOOK 162

CHATTER 166

People

ON THE COVER Photograph by David Hartley/Rex USA. Insets: (Prince William) Mark Cuthbert/Empics Entertainment/ABACA USA; (Jolie) Kevin Mazur/WireImage; (Streep) Phil McCarten/UPI/Landov; (Lopez) Adhemar Sburlati/Broadimage; (Cruz) Jeff Vespa/WireImage; (Stone) DPA/Landov.