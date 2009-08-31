Contents

People Staff
August 31, 2009 12:00 PM

23 SCOOP

Renée Zellweger and Bradley Cooper share a love connection . . . Jon Gosselin’s gal pal Hailey Glassman speaks out . . . Kate Hudson and Minka Kelly have a rift

BABIES OF THE YEAR ’09

50 COVER

Actress Alyssa Milano and Hollywood agent David Bugliari share a down-home wedding in New Jersey.

56 BABIES OF THE YEAR

Celebrity parents show off the newest additions to their broods, a peek at their kids’ playrooms and more

94 HEROES AMONG US

Inspired by her grandmother, Jennifer Frances—and her bus—has brought nearly 200,000 books to kids in need

101 Brazilian crime-show host Wallace Souza allegedly arranged five murders to boost his ratings

114 Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her unplanned pregnancy with boyfriend Scott Disick and her family’s reaction to the happy news

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

MAILBAG 8

PEOPLE.COM 10

STAR TRACKS 12

SCOOP 23

INSIDER 28

REVIEWS 33

PASSAGES 88

PUZZLER 90

SECOND LOOK 92

BODY WATCH 97

GREAT IDEAS 103

STYLE WATCH 109

CHATTER 116

ON THE COVER Photographs by Larry Busacca/Getty Images. (Insets) Kardashian: Peter Yang; Nahla: MOJO/GSI Media; Dolly: Jerry O’Connell

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now