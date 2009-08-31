23 SCOOP
Renée Zellweger and Bradley Cooper share a love connection . . . Jon Gosselin’s gal pal Hailey Glassman speaks out . . . Kate Hudson and Minka Kelly have a rift
BABIES OF THE YEAR ’09
50 COVER
Actress Alyssa Milano and Hollywood agent David Bugliari share a down-home wedding in New Jersey.
56 BABIES OF THE YEAR
Celebrity parents show off the newest additions to their broods, a peek at their kids’ playrooms and more
94 HEROES AMONG US
Inspired by her grandmother, Jennifer Frances—and her bus—has brought nearly 200,000 books to kids in need
101 Brazilian crime-show host Wallace Souza allegedly arranged five murders to boost his ratings
114 Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her unplanned pregnancy with boyfriend Scott Disick and her family’s reaction to the happy news
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE
ON THE COVER Photographs by Larry Busacca/Getty Images. (Insets) Kardashian: Peter Yang; Nahla: MOJO/GSI Media; Dolly: Jerry O’Connell