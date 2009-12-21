27 SCOOP
Reese Witherspoon out and about without Jake Gyllenhaal … Jennifer Aniston hits the yoga mat and dating scene … Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner reunited!
72 COVER
As the Tiger Woods cheating scandal explodes, his wife, Elin, say friends, is angry but also fiercely protective of her family
78 Briefly hospitalized after taking pills, singer Alexa Ray Joel is recuperating with her parents, Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley, at her side
80 Found guilty of a notorious sex killing in Italy, American college student Amanda Knox begins serving her 26-year sentence as her family fights to clear her name
85 Still stunning at 75, movie legend Sophia Loren looks back at her amazing life in pictures. The star of Nine reflects on what she calls a “very normal” life: escaping bombs during WWII, husband Carl Ponti, and why she never married Cary Grant
90 After keeping their romance quiet, Katie Couric and beau of three years Brooks Perlin make their first official appearance together in Washington, D.C.
99 HEROES AMONG US
Over the past three years, Atherton, Calif., businessman George Garrick and his family have given away hundreds of Christmas trees to help families in need celebrate the holiday
100 Hard-hit by job losses in the wake of the economic crisis, the 12,000 residents of Wilmington, Ohio, find strength in each other as they try to keep their tight-knit community looking up
107 Chaz Bono, the child of Cher and Sonny Bono, opens up to PEOPLE about his gender reassignment journey, taking testosterone, having a mastectomy and living life as a man. At home with girlfriend Jennifer Elia, he says, I’m in a state of glee”
112 Lizzy Craz made medical history 25 years ago as a 2-year-old transplant patient. Now an active adult, she is the longest-surviving pediatric heart recipient—something one of her surgeons calls “a miracle”
121 Hosting a hit daytime talk show is a dream come true for former radio personality Wendy Williams, who chats about her road to success, being a wife and mother, and why she’ll never stop shopping at discount stores
