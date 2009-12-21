27 SCOOP

Reese Witherspoon out and about without Jake Gyllenhaal … Jennifer Aniston hits the yoga mat and dating scene … Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner reunited!

72 COVER

As the Tiger Woods cheating scandal explodes, his wife, Elin, say friends, is angry but also fiercely protective of her family

78 Briefly hospitalized after taking pills, singer Alexa Ray Joel is recuperating with her parents, Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley, at her side

80 Found guilty of a notorious sex killing in Italy, American college student Amanda Knox begins serving her 26-year sentence as her family fights to clear her name

85 Still stunning at 75, movie legend Sophia Loren looks back at her amazing life in pictures. The star of Nine reflects on what she calls a “very normal” life: escaping bombs during WWII, husband Carl Ponti, and why she never married Cary Grant

90 After keeping their romance quiet, Katie Couric and beau of three years Brooks Perlin make their first official appearance together in Washington, D.C.

99 HEROES AMONG US

Over the past three years, Atherton, Calif., businessman George Garrick and his family have given away hundreds of Christmas trees to help families in need celebrate the holiday

100 Hard-hit by job losses in the wake of the economic crisis, the 12,000 residents of Wilmington, Ohio, find strength in each other as they try to keep their tight-knit community looking up

107 Chaz Bono, the child of Cher and Sonny Bono, opens up to PEOPLE about his gender reassignment journey, taking testosterone, having a mastectomy and living life as a man. At home with girlfriend Jennifer Elia, he says, I’m in a state of glee”

112 Lizzy Craz made medical history 25 years ago as a 2-year-old transplant patient. Now an active adult, she is the longest-surviving pediatric heart recipient—something one of her surgeons calls “a miracle”

121 Hosting a hit daytime talk show is a dream come true for former radio personality Wendy Williams, who chats about her road to success, being a wife and mother, and why she’ll never stop shopping at discount stores

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

MAILBAG 10

PEOPLE.COM 12

STAR TRACKS 16

SCOOP 27

INSIDER 37

REVIEWS 39

PUZZLER 116

SECOND LOOK 118

STYLE WATCH 125

BEAUTY WATCH 130

PASSAGES 132

GREAT IDEAS 134

BODY WATCH 142

CHATTER 144

