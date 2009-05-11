21 SCOOP
Ricki Lake recalls childhood abuse in her new book … Lindsay Lohan‘s weight loss concerns her friends … John Mayer says he’s still single
100 Most Beautiful
55 COVER Christina Applegate opens up about how laughter and an “angel” of a boyfriend brightened her life after a recent breast cancer battle. Plus: stars without makeup, and more
147 In the new Great Ideas section, five chefs nominated for the prestigious 2009 James Beard award—including Tom Colicchio—share recipes for under $10
152 The latest on the alleged Craigslist Killer, Philip Markoff: a jailhouse suicide watch, plus new details about his secret life
156 Britain’s Got Talent’s overnight success story, Susan Boyle, adjusts to life in the spotlight
160 HEROES AMONG US
After a brutal beating left Charleston, S.C., mom Carol Armstrong in a wheelchair and confined to her living room, a local builder’s association makes her home more wheelchair-friendly
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE
MAILBAG 6
PEOPLE.COM 9
STAR TRACKS 10
SCOOP 21
INSIDER 26
REVIEWS 31
PUZZLER 142
SECOND LOOK 145
PASSAGES 158
CHATTER 162
ON THE COVER Photograph by Stewart Shining. Hair: Campbell McAuley/CTonics/Solo Artists; Makeup: Rachel Goodwin/Chanel/The Magnet Agency; Stylist: Wendi & Nicole/The Wall Group; Manicurist: Ashlie Johnson/The Wall Group; Top: Geren Ford; Jewelry: Martin Katz; Insets: (Arthur) Photofest; (Hayek) Bertrand Rindoff-Petroff/AP; (Crawford) Stewart Shining; (Pattinson) Doug Inglish/CLM/Trunk Archive; (Lopez) James White/Corbis Outline