21 SCOOP



Ricki Lake recalls childhood abuse in her new book … Lindsay Lohan‘s weight loss concerns her friends … John Mayer says he’s still single

100 Most Beautiful

55 COVER Christina Applegate opens up about how laughter and an “angel” of a boyfriend brightened her life after a recent breast cancer battle. Plus: stars without makeup, and more

147 In the new Great Ideas section, five chefs nominated for the prestigious 2009 James Beard award—including Tom Colicchio—share recipes for under $10

152 The latest on the alleged Craigslist Killer, Philip Markoff: a jailhouse suicide watch, plus new details about his secret life

156 Britain’s Got Talent’s overnight success story, Susan Boyle, adjusts to life in the spotlight

160 HEROES AMONG US



After a brutal beating left Charleston, S.C., mom Carol Armstrong in a wheelchair and confined to her living room, a local builder’s association makes her home more wheelchair-friendly

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

MAILBAG 6

PEOPLE.COM 9

STAR TRACKS 10

SCOOP 21

INSIDER 26

REVIEWS 31

PUZZLER 142

SECOND LOOK 145

PASSAGES 158

CHATTER 162

ON THE COVER Photograph by Stewart Shining. Hair: Campbell McAuley/CTonics/Solo Artists; Makeup: Rachel Goodwin/Chanel/The Magnet Agency; Stylist: Wendi & Nicole/The Wall Group; Manicurist: Ashlie Johnson/The Wall Group; Top: Geren Ford; Jewelry: Martin Katz; Insets: (Arthur) Photofest; (Hayek) Bertrand Rindoff-Petroff/AP; (Crawford) Stewart Shining; (Pattinson) Doug Inglish/CLM/Trunk Archive; (Lopez) James White/Corbis Outline