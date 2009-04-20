19 SCOOP

How Liam Neeson is coping … Madonna‘s Malawian adoption is denied … Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson call it quits … Celeb thumb suckers

80 COVER



Deep in mourning for their beloved son Jett, John Travolta and Kelly Preston slowly begin to heal with the help of close friends

54 Talk about girl power! Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and Julianne Hough shine at the Academy of Country Music Awards

60 As Tom Brady says “I do” to Gisele Bündchen (again!), this time in Costa Rica, drama surrounding his son with ex Bridget Moynahan brews back home

64 Palin family drama: Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is managing multiple crises after Levi Johnston dishes on national TV about Bristol and his relationship with son Tripp. And a Palin relative is arrested for burglary

67 Real Housewives of New York City star Countess LuAnn de Lesseps opens up exclusively about separating from her husband and writing an autobiographical etiquette book

73 The hopeful lives of 13 victims were cut short by a despondent gunman in the Binghamton, N.Y., rampage

84 Rihanna reaches out to a 6-year-old leukemia patient and tries to find her a bone marrow donor

87 Autistic teen Sky Walker faces murder charges for allegedly beating his mom, Trudy Steuernagel, to death

90 After 23 years in the U.S., mom of twins Shirley Tan faces deportation because the government doesn’t recognize her same-sex marriage

94 Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are debt-free and happy with their 18 kids—and they still want more

103 Paul McCartney has found happiness—and his kids’ approval!—in his romance with businesswoman Nancy Shevell

115 HEROES IN HARD TIMES



Led by Dr. Dan Bell, the citizens of Eureka Springs, Ark., pitch in to provide medical care for the needy

119 Feline photographer Cooper has four paws, whiskers and a Seattle gallery following

123 Families across the U.S.—including the Obamas—are replacing their lawns with edible gardens

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

MAILBAG 6

PEOPLE.COM 8

STAR TRACKS 10

SCOOP 19

INSIDER 26

REVIEWS 31

PASSAGES 78

BODY WATCH 108

PUZZLER 110

SECOND LOOK 112

STYLE WATCH 129

CHATTER 134