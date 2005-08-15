Contents
19 SCOOP
Julia Roberts heads to Broadway this spring…
Keith Urban keeps a low profile…
Sandra Bullock works a bakery counter…
Robert ller’s new look…
Burt Reynolds joins The Dukes of Hazzard…
54 Martha Stewart
Her home confinement nearly over, Martha Stewart gears up for a slew of new projects—and a new image
56 Star Vacations
Uma, Usher, Paris and other celebs span the globe for a little summer R&R
60 COVER
Jennifer Aniston, in an emotional Vanity Fair interview, opens up about her divorce. Plus: How other just-split celebs are moving on
68 Happy Ending
Twelve-year-old Mickenzie Smith saves herself and her brother from a kidnapper
71 Diane Lane
What makes the Must Love Dogs star happy? Husband Josh Brolin, a road map and nowhere special to go
75 Baby
Screen hobbit Sean Astin and wife Christine make it a trilogy with new daughter Isabella Louise
80 Jessica Simpson
She reveals how she got her hot new bod for Dukes of Hazzard
84 Tommy Lee
It’s back to the books for Tommy Lee, who rocked the University of Nebraska for his new reality series
88 Wedding
Dreamgirls star Sheryl Lee Ralph says “I do” in a lavish ceremony with 10 bridesmaids and 425 guests
90 Tragedy
Masha Fishman, 14, and pal Igor Golovunin, 16, were two of five campers killed in a horrific car crash upstate New York
95 Success
Sandi Romero’s tamales put immigrants on the path to prosperity
104 Local Heroes
They’re called the Good Guys: a merry band of 15 retirees who have renovated 50 homes for South Carolina’s needy
107 At Home
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition‘s Michael Moloney gives us a house tour of his Palm Springs oasis
113 Trouble
After a suicide attempt, country singer Mindy McCready faces more legal woes
116 Controversy
Heavy, heavenly—or both? The women in those Dove ads aren’t models, and they’re stirring debate while selling firming products