By People Staff
August 15, 2005 12:00 PM

19 SCOOP

Julia Roberts heads to Broadway this spring…

Keith Urban keeps a low profile…

Sandra Bullock works a bakery counter…

Robert ller’s new look…

Burt Reynolds joins The Dukes of Hazzard

54 Martha Stewart

Her home confinement nearly over, Martha Stewart gears up for a slew of new projects—and a new image

56 Star Vacations

Uma, Usher, Paris and other celebs span the globe for a little summer R&R

60 COVER

Jennifer Aniston, in an emotional Vanity Fair interview, opens up about her divorce. Plus: How other just-split celebs are moving on

68 Happy Ending

Twelve-year-old Mickenzie Smith saves herself and her brother from a kidnapper

71 Diane Lane

What makes the Must Love Dogs star happy? Husband Josh Brolin, a road map and nowhere special to go

75 Baby

Screen hobbit Sean Astin and wife Christine make it a trilogy with new daughter Isabella Louise

80 Jessica Simpson
She reveals how she got her hot new bod for Dukes of Hazzard

84 Tommy Lee

It’s back to the books for Tommy Lee, who rocked the University of Nebraska for his new reality series

88 Wedding

Dreamgirls star Sheryl Lee Ralph says “I do” in a lavish ceremony with 10 bridesmaids and 425 guests

IN EVERY ISSUE

MAILBAG 6

PE0PLE.COM 8

STAR TRACKS 10

SCOOP 19

PICKS & PANS 31

INSIDER 53

PASSAGES 79

PUZZLER 96

STYLE WATCH 99

CHATTER 118

90 Tragedy

Masha Fishman, 14, and pal Igor Golovunin, 16, were two of five campers killed in a horrific car crash upstate New York

95 Success

Sandi Romero’s tamales put immigrants on the path to prosperity

104 Local Heroes

They’re called the Good Guys: a merry band of 15 retirees who have renovated 50 homes for South Carolina’s needy

107 At Home

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition‘s Michael Moloney gives us a house tour of his Palm Springs oasis

113 Trouble

After a suicide attempt, country singer Mindy McCready faces more legal woes

116 Controversy

Heavy, heavenly—or both? The women in those Dove ads aren’t models, and they’re stirring debate while selling firming products

