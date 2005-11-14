19 SCOOP



Jennifer Aniston spends a weekend in New York…



Vince Vaughn plays principal for a day…



Tom Cruise brings Katie Holmes to a Scientology party…



Nicollette Sheridan and fiancé call it quits

100 COVER



Ellen DeGeneres talks about her romance with Portia de Rossi, her hit show and the tough times she left behind

56 Heidi and Seal



The couple welcome a son

60 Soldiers



GIs ready to ship out to Iraq take along mementos of home

62 Halloween



Celebs parade in costume

64 Royal Visit



Newlyweds Charles and Camilla take their first royal U.S. tour

68 Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin



Tempers flare in the custody dispute over daughter Ireland

71 Politics



Special prosecutor Patrick J. Fitzgerald rivets the nation

75 Couples



Deborah and Carlos Santana

80 Here, Kitty!



A cat finds its way to France

85 Survivor



Howard Dully tells of the lobotomy he endured at 12

91 Brad Paisley



The singer plants new roots

95 Bill Clinton



His cause: childhood obesity

106 Jane Doe



A town embraces an unknown murder victim

IN EVERY ISSUE

MAILBAG 6



PEOPLE.COM 9



STAR TRACKS 10



SCOOP 19



PICKS & PANS 33



INSIDER 55



HEART MONITOR 79



PASSAGES 99



STYLE WATCH 129



PUZZLER 145



CHATTER 154

112 Terry O’Quinn



Lost’s knife-throwing philosopher reveals secrets

114 Oh, Baby!



Kevin Sorbo, TV’s Hercules, is a big softie over a new girl

117 Crime



William McGuire’s friends were stunned by his murder—and his wife’s arrest

121 Angels



Young heroes change lives

126 Man of the Week



TV jailbird Amaury Nolasco

136 To the Top



Nicole Richie writes a novel

139 Style



Bruno Frisoni brings va-va-voom to venerable Vivier

147 Carrie Underwood

Her new album debuts

150 Trouble



Judging Amy actress Tara Correa-McMullen died a violent death

152 Amy Sedaris



The actress voices Foxy Loxy in Chicken Little