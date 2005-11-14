Contents

People Staff
November 14, 2005 12:00 PM

19 SCOOP

Jennifer Aniston spends a weekend in New York…

Vince Vaughn plays principal for a day…

Tom Cruise brings Katie Holmes to a Scientology party…

Nicollette Sheridan and fiancé call it quits

100 COVER

Ellen DeGeneres talks about her romance with Portia de Rossi, her hit show and the tough times she left behind

56 Heidi and Seal

The couple welcome a son

60 Soldiers

GIs ready to ship out to Iraq take along mementos of home

62 Halloween

Celebs parade in costume

64 Royal Visit

Newlyweds Charles and Camilla take their first royal U.S. tour

68 Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin

Tempers flare in the custody dispute over daughter Ireland

71 Politics

Special prosecutor Patrick J. Fitzgerald rivets the nation

75 Couples

Deborah and Carlos Santana

80 Here, Kitty!

A cat finds its way to France

85 Survivor

Howard Dully tells of the lobotomy he endured at 12

91 Brad Paisley

The singer plants new roots

95 Bill Clinton

His cause: childhood obesity

106 Jane Doe

A town embraces an unknown murder victim

IN EVERY ISSUE

MAILBAG 6

PEOPLE.COM 9

STAR TRACKS 10

SCOOP 19

PICKS & PANS 33

INSIDER 55

HEART MONITOR 79

PASSAGES 99

STYLE WATCH 129

PUZZLER 145

CHATTER 154

112 Terry O’Quinn

Lost’s knife-throwing philosopher reveals secrets

114 Oh, Baby!

Kevin Sorbo, TV’s Hercules, is a big softie over a new girl

117 Crime

William McGuire’s friends were stunned by his murder—and his wife’s arrest

121 Angels

Young heroes change lives

126 Man of the Week

TV jailbird Amaury Nolasco

136 To the Top

Nicole Richie writes a novel

139 Style

Bruno Frisoni brings va-va-voom to venerable Vivier

147 Carrie Underwood
Her new album debuts

150 Trouble

Judging Amy actress Tara Correa-McMullen died a violent death

152 Amy Sedaris

The actress voices Foxy Loxy in Chicken Little

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now