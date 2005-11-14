19 SCOOP
Jennifer Aniston spends a weekend in New York…
Vince Vaughn plays principal for a day…
Tom Cruise brings Katie Holmes to a Scientology party…
Nicollette Sheridan and fiancé call it quits
100 COVER
Ellen DeGeneres talks about her romance with Portia de Rossi, her hit show and the tough times she left behind
56 Heidi and Seal
The couple welcome a son
60 Soldiers
GIs ready to ship out to Iraq take along mementos of home
62 Halloween
Celebs parade in costume
64 Royal Visit
Newlyweds Charles and Camilla take their first royal U.S. tour
68 Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin
Tempers flare in the custody dispute over daughter Ireland
71 Politics
Special prosecutor Patrick J. Fitzgerald rivets the nation
75 Couples
Deborah and Carlos Santana
80 Here, Kitty!
A cat finds its way to France
85 Survivor
Howard Dully tells of the lobotomy he endured at 12
91 Brad Paisley
The singer plants new roots
95 Bill Clinton
His cause: childhood obesity
106 Jane Doe
A town embraces an unknown murder victim
112 Terry O’Quinn
Lost’s knife-throwing philosopher reveals secrets
114 Oh, Baby!
Kevin Sorbo, TV’s Hercules, is a big softie over a new girl
117 Crime
William McGuire’s friends were stunned by his murder—and his wife’s arrest
121 Angels
Young heroes change lives
126 Man of the Week
TV jailbird Amaury Nolasco
136 To the Top
Nicole Richie writes a novel
139 Style
Bruno Frisoni brings va-va-voom to venerable Vivier
147 Carrie Underwood
Her new album debuts
150 Trouble
Judging Amy actress Tara Correa-McMullen died a violent death
152 Amy Sedaris
The actress voices Foxy Loxy in Chicken Little