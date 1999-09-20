At 53, Cher has “a certain wisdom and calmness that have definitely come with age,” her daughter Chastity told PEOPLE earlier this year. Our judges saw none of it. After 34 years of dressing like Cher, “you need to change your style,” chides designer Pamela Dennis, and 3rd Rock costumer Melina Root agrees. “I scream in delight every time I watch The Sonny and Cher Show,” she says, “but I scream not in delight at these outfits.” Whoever recommended finding a look and sticking with it was thinking of the Duchess of Windsor’s knee-length skirts or Jackie Onassis’s oversize sunglasses, not the 5’8″ Cher’s feathers and spandex. “It was okay when Bob Mackie was dressing you for your show, but you’re not onstage all the time,” says Dennis. Concludes Roshumba: “I love Cher. I’m so into the revival of Cher. But girl, I don’t get the way you dress. It’s just tacky. Damn!”

1. Cher hardly looked ready to have Tea with Mussolini in this Dolce & Gabbana pantsuit, worn to the movie’s London premiere in March. “The beaded cardigan doesn’t go with the bodysuit,” says Pamela Dennis. “The shoes are too cloddy. And the bangs look wrong.” “It’s very unbalanced,” agrees designer Samantha Shaw. Worse, laments Melina Root, Cher “has an incredible body, and you can’t really see it.”

2. Our judges think that Cher was trying to appear young and hip at May’s 1999 World Music Awards in Monte Carlo—and that the attempt failed. “Good God!” Melina Root says. “You might be able to pull this off if you’re a 19-year-old club kid.” Samantha Shaw wonders, “Is this fun? It misses the point in my mind.”

3. The Missoni pants Cher donned for a London-to-Rome flight in October made Samantha Shaw dizzy. “Patterns which go around the leg are very unflattering,” she says. And Melina Root calls the look “oddly put together—not fun, not funky.”

4. The Gothic-style suit Cher chose for shopping in London in January was marred by the heavy choker she wore with it, says Melina Root. “It’s just totally overwhelming her.” Or as Roshumba puts it, “What is that?”

5. Cher’s mix of fur, feathers and flight pants at January’s American Music Awards in L.A. baffles Samantha Shaw. “There’s too much going on,” she complains. Pamela Dennis thinks so too. “I’m sorry,” she says, “but everything is wrong.”