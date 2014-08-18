For August 18, 2014

‘He was supportive from a distance, and it was quite romantic in a way.’

—ANGELINA JOLIE, who wrote love letters to fiancé Brad Pitt while they were apart

‘I know that it’s going to be tough, but Michael and I will find humor in it.’

—KATE BOSWORTH, on tackling parenthood with director husband Michael Polish

‘We were fast friends.’

—LADY GAGA, on her relationship with musical legend and collaborator Tony Bennett

‘It was a great surprise!’

—KELLY ROWLAND, on learning that she’s expecting her first child with husband Tim Witherspoon

‘I’m not anti-men. I love men. But there is an option if someone doesn’t present himself.’

—KATY PERRY, on having a baby with or without “a dude”

‘We’ve been blessed with another angel on the way!!’

—ALICIA KEYS, announcing she’s expecting her second child with husband Swizz Beatz, on Instagram

‘We’re friends and proud parents, and there’s lots of love, and that’s it.’

—CHRIS MARTIN, on his relationship with estranged wife Gwyneth Paltrow, on On Air with Ryan Seacrest

‘@zac_posen … I need something to wear for tonight’s @projectrunway’

—HEIDI KLUM, flaunting her nearly nude bod next to the fashion designer, on Instagram

‘It’s important to have that time as a couple to connect, relax and just enjoy each other’s company.’

—LAUREN CONRAD, who is a firm believer in date nights

‘We ate a lot.’

—JESSE TYLER FERGUSON, on how he celebrated his one-year anniversary with husband Justin Mikita

‘As a woman, I’m proud to embrace my body through all stages of life.’

—CHRISTINA AGUILERA, who is expecting a daughter with fiancé Matthew Rutler

‘There is a strong situation going on here.’

—ADAM LEVINE, enjoying newlywed life with wife Behati Prinsloo in his first post-wedding Instagram photo

‘Happy birthday my love! Missing you so much … Te amo!!!’

—GISELE BUNDCHEN, sharing a steamy kiss with husband Tom Brady in honor of his 37th birthday, on Instagram

‘I don’t know if it was because I was hormonal and emotional, but I started writing and I took it as a sign that I’m missing that part of my life.’

—HILARY DUFF, on how her pregnancy with 2-year-old son Luca inspired her to make music again