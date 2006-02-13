KATE’S MINI-ME

Kate Beckinsale and director husband Len Wiseman thought of the perfect person to play the young version of Beckinsale’s character Selene in Underworld: Evolution—her daughter Lily, whose dad is British actor Michael Sheen. But they had one concern: Would the 7-year-old take direction? “We envisioned a situation like trying to get her into a snowsuit: ‘No, I won’t!'” says Beckinsale, 32. “But she became highly professional, to the point where she said to Len, ‘Uh, could you call me Selene?'” Off-set, says Beckinsale, Lily is a bookworm: “Last week she told me I was ‘psychoneurotically disturbed.’ I panicked—until I realized it came from a Lemony Snicket book.”

ALFRE WOODARD: MOTHER APPROVES

In Something New, Alfre Woodard, 53, plays the disapproving mother of a black woman beginning a romance with a white man. In real life the actress has been married for 22 years to writer-director Roderick Spencer, who is white. Bringing him home to her own mom wasn’t such a problem, she says. “She was convinced that he was really black,” recalls Woodard. “He felt so familiar to her, she said, ‘I think he’s lying. I think someone in his family is black.'”

BANDERAS’S LOVE LESSONS

What’s the secret to Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith’s marriage, still going strong after nearly 10 years? “We learned very much from the relationships we had before in our lives,” says Banderas, 45. (He was previously married to Spanish actress Ana Leza, and she was twice wed to actor Don Johnson.) “We made a lot of mistakes, so when we got together, we purposely said we weren’t going to repeat them,” says the actor, who is now working on Shrek 3, in which he’ll reprise his role as Puss in Boots. Also essential: “Giving things time. If you do that, you might find a reward at the end—that you fall in love with your own wife again.”

PLAYING EITHER… OR WITH DAVID SPADE

Dancing with the Stars or Skating with Celebrities? Skating. More wipeouts.

Jennifer or Angelina? Both sexy. I don’t think I’m on their short list, so I’m not going to worry about it.

Heath or Jake? Both hot. Don’t do that to me.

Sex or sarcasm? I’d rather have sex with Jessica Alba than Don Rickles, so I’ll take sex.