NO FUN FOR JANE



“My daughter’s seen some crazy things on my sets,” says Jim Carrey of Jane, 18, whose mom is ex-wife Melissa Womer. But forget his freakish creations for films like The Mask; it’s seeing Dad in drag that puts Jane over the edge. In Fun with Dick and Jane, Carrey dons a wig and ladies’ clothes—specifically, Cher’s vintage do and duds as a disguise for a bank-robbing scene. When Jane saw him on-set, reports the 44-year-old actor, she said, “‘Dad, you are the ugliest woman I’ve ever seen.’ She wanted to leave early, because if she didn’t, it would do her serious damage.” Not that he blames her. “I really was a hideous woman.”

SIENNA: NANNY BEWARE



“I’m quite looking forward to the day when our paths will cross, which I know they will,” says Sienna Miller, 24, of Daisy Wright, former nanny to Jude Law‘s children, in February’s Interview magazine. “She better live in fear.” Though Miller reportedly broke off her engagement with Law after he admitted to his early-2005 tryst with Wright, she is dating him again. But she isn’t feeling so friendly toward Wright. Says Miller: “I just hope she doesn’t run into me in a dark alley.”

HOPE DAVIS: QUEASY DOES IT



“It’s very sad when you meet Pierce Brosnan and the first thing you hear him say is, ‘Do you need a bucket?’” says Hope Davis, 41, who battled fierce morning sickness while filming the comedy The Matador with Brosnan and Greg Kinnear in Mexico City. (She gave birth to second child Mae last January.) Kinnear, who plays her husband, didn’t make things any easier. “We had a sex scene on the washing machine, and he fogged up his glasses. I couldn’t stop laughing,” says Davis. Then there was the audio component of his performance: “He makes the strangest noises when he’s pretending to have sex that I’ve ever heard a human being make.”

FREE ASSOCIATION with ALEX TREBEK



The game show host is marking 21 years of answers and questions with the DVD Jeopardy! An Inside Look at America’s Favorite Quiz Show! Memorable contestant: A lady [who] was a coroner said, “I won’t touch you, Alex—until you’re dead.”

Ken Jennings’s 74-game streak: I thanked him for having me on as the moderator of his program.

Will Ferrell’s Trebek imitation: I love it!

Guesting on game shows: I won $50,000 on Card Sharks. I bought a bunch of washing machines and dryers for Los Angeles social services.

Regrettable admission: We had a clue about a bird that mates only once a year. I said, “Well, we obviously have a great deal in common.”