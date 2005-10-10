CAMERON: IN ORTHOPEDIC SHOES



Cameron Diaz‘s taste may skew younger when it comes to boyfriend Justin Timberlake, who’s nine years her junior, but the actress looks forward to joining a much older crowd: retirees. “I can’t wait to be that age, hanging out all day, playing golf and going to the beach,” says Diaz, 33, who filmed scenes for her comedy In Her Shoes at a Florida retirement home. “We’ll be laughing and having a good time, driving golf carts around and getting loopy on our prescription drugs. [Retired] people really have it made.”

HANDS-ON THERON



Charlize Theron discovered a counterintuitive coping mechanism while researching her role as a sexually harassed mine worker in the drama North Country. “I got together with real women [who had been harassed], and they told horrible stories of what happened to them, but in this humorous way,” says Theron, 30. “I realized that laughing about it was a way they could protect themselves.” Theron’s costars were happy to help her Method act. “My [back-side] was grabbed during the day when the camera rolled. Then when it [stopped rolling], I grabbed back,” says the actress. “It made me feel a lot better—and the boys were very accommodating.”

WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE TV THEME SONG?



With the release of TVT’s All-Time Top 100 TV Themes, we asked celebs to give us their picks

Elijah Wood: The Jeffersons. It’s a catchy melody with lots of hope in it too.

Dave Matthews: Sanford and Son. It’s by Quincy Jones and it’s phat.

Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives): Barney Miller. I’d sit on my dad’s lap and watch it with him.

The theme from Good Times. It was just like going to church as soon as it kicked in.



—HOLLY ROBINSON PEETE

I Dream of Jeannie. It was fun and spirited. They just don’t make ’em like that anymore.



—LIEV SCHREIBER

Elisabeth Röhm (Law & Order): The Facts of Life. I was a boarding school brat.

Peter Gallagher: The Andy Griffith Show. It’s a good song to whistle to.

Jason Bateman: All in the Family. I knew it was on whenever I heard Edith’s voice.

Jesse L. Martin: The X-Files. It’s creepy and cool.

Denis Leary: I like The Sopranos, but sentimentally, The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Jason Ritter: I like Gilligan’s Island. I like how serious it sounds.

Andy Milonakis: I like Laverne & Shirley. It’s gangster.

Rhona Mitra (Nip/Tuck): Dallas. That tune can unite nations.

Don Johnson: Miami Vice. Because it’s all about me.

I Love Lucy. Every time you hear that theme song, you know it’s time to watch it in the living room. It was the little bell before dinner.



—WILMER VALDERRAMA