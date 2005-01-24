Kids Come First



Sometimes, Kyra Sedgwick admits, she looks at Hollywood’s biggest stars and wonders, Why not me? “I was on a fast trajectory and blew it. I got married and had kids. That’s not sexy in this business,” says the actress, 39, who costarred in such 1990s hits as Phenomenon and Something to Talk About and can currently be seen in the Indie drama The Woodsman opposite husband Kevin Bacon. “I stopped my flow. I was doing a lot of studio pictures, and that ended. If anyone told me at 21 that I would be married with a kid by the time I was 22, I would have told them they were out of their mind. But I’m very proud of my choices. I wake up in the morning and look at myself and feel good.”

In Competitive Company



Topher Grace had a four-year-old score to settle with costar Dennis Quaid when they reunited to make their office comedy, In Good Company. “[At a party after filming 2000’s Traffic], I told Dennis that I was going on a first date with this girl,” says Grace, 26. “He said, ‘Come and see my band perform.’ I thought, I can impress her and be like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s my buddy D.Q.'” But Grace’s plan quickly went awry. “It was the stupidest thing I ever did. Dennis is the sexiest man alive. He’s [up there] jamming on the guitar, he’s singing, he’s playing the piano with his feet. I don’t think she looked at me once. On the car ride home it was all, ‘How sexy is he?’ So on the first day of rehearsal [for Company], I said, ‘Hey screw you, man!'”

Call Me Al



All the world’s a stage for New York native Al Pacino, now playing the moneylender Shylock in William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice opposite Jeremy Irons. “I’m very comfortable in Europe,” says the actor, 64. “I was born in Manhattan, but I feel like we’re all New Yorkean—a combination of American and European.” In fact, it was during a trip to see the Berlin Wall that he discovered the scope of his fame. “I knew things were changing when I visited East Berlin,” says Pacino, recalling the guards who manned the booth separating East and West Berlin. “The wall was up, and the guy at Checkpoint Charlie said, ‘Hi, Al!’ I thought, ‘If this guy knows me—whoa!'”

Cruz’s Animal Instinct



“It’s a zoo,” says Penélope Cruz, 30, of her home in the Madrid countryside. “I have four cats and three dogs. Now there’s going to be one more, because I found a dog in Mexico, which I named Vino. I like street animals.” Apparently, the Spanish actress also likes desert animals. In her upcoming action flick Sahara, co-starring real-life sweetie Matthew McConaughey, Cruz had to ride a camel alongside a moving train. “I was having nightmares in the beginning, but then it was so much fun that I never wanted to get off.”

MURRAY SETS SAIL



In The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Bill Murray’s nemesis is a killer shark. But behind the scenes, his biggest foe was Mother Nature. “It was cold like nobody’s business,” says Murray, 54, who filmed off the coast of Italy for five months. “You don’t think of Italy as anything but picking grapes and lying on a hillside, but it got bone-cold shooting on the Mediterranean at night.” Still, the chill didn’t hamper Murray’s real-life passion for cruising the currents. “Losing sight of land changes you. In the Grenadines, I chartered some really crummy boats. It made for an exciting trip—when sails rip, engines freeze up and you find organisms growing inside the diesel. It’s terrible and amazing stuff.”