Which Celebrity’s Closet Would You Love to Raid?

J.Lo’s.



I’m very much like her: She goes from old-school glamor to really hip and funky to really grungy.



—JAMIE-LYNN DISCALA

Eve: Madonna‘s. Some days I look like I’m a schoolteacher and some days I look like a whore, so I’d be amazed to see what she has.

Christina Ricci: I love the way Nicole Kidman looks. I just want to be her, really.

Ray Romano: I’d go into Brad Garrett’s in case I need a tent.

Trista Sutter (The Bachelorette): Eva Longoria‘s. All the designers are probably throwing things at her right now.

Megan Mullally: Janeane Garofalo’s, probably, but I’m not much of a fashion maven.

Joan Rivers: Right now, Oprah Winfrey’s. She’s come into her own so beautifully. And anything from her jewelry box I’d love to have.

Tori Spelling: Sienna Miller‘s. She has great taste. It’s so eclectic.

Pharrell Williams’s and Farnsworth Bentley’s.



I’ve taken bits and pieces of their style and incorporated it into mine.



—KANYEWEST

Gwen Stefani‘s. Her style—it doesn’t get any better than that. I’m going to call her and ask her for some [of her L.A.M.B. clothes].



—KELLY OSBOURNE

Kristin Chenoweth: Halle Berry‘s. I’m petite but I’m not built like a boy, and she has curves.

Aisha Tyler: Renée Zellweger has the best clothes. She does vintage so well and her choices are smart and original.

Alfre Woodard: Probably Michelle Pfeiffer’s. She’s got a couple of decades of Armani, and I don’t have any dress-up clothes.

Daisy Fuentes: Kate Moss‘s. Her clothes aren’t something I’d pick out myself, but then when I see them on her I wonder, Why didn’t I think of that?

Laura Prepon (That ’70s Show): Gwyneth Paltrow‘s. She has really simple, beautiful, basic, but luxurious clothing.

Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon (Eyes): Charlize Theron‘s. She is classy, sexy and always spot-on. I wouldn’t have to take anything up because she’s tall too.

Maggie Gyllenhaal: Diane Keaton’s. She’s got style.

Alicia Silverstone: I love how Penélope Cruz always looks when she is casually walking down the street.

Cate Blanchett is always elegant and creative, and I really respond to that.



—DEBRA MESSING

Magic Johnson: Puffy and Jay-Z dress great. But I’d have to have a lot of alterations.

Jorja Fox (CSI): Prince’s. All the sequins and the velvet? That would be fabulous.