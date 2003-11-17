Dressed to Chill



Like the mental patient she portrays in the thriller Gothika, Halle Berry believes in ghosts. “When I was making my movie on Dorothy Dandridge, Dorothy was with me,” says Berry, 37. “I had one of her dresses as inspiration. It lived in my den with plastic over it so it wouldn’t get dusty. One night, when a friend and I were drinking tea, we heard something rustling in the den. So both of us went creeping around the corner, just like in a movie, and saw that the plastic on the dress was rattling by itself. We hauled ass out of there. When the movie was over I said, ‘As much as I love this dress, it’s got to go.’ Then everything was fine.”

Playing His Cards Right



Carson Daly enjoys placing his bets as much as the next guy. “I like craps and blackjack. I am like ‘Ben Affleck lite’: I love gambling, I love playing cards. I just don’t [bet] that big,” says the 30-year-old TV personality, whose once high-profile love life (which included dating actresses Tara Reid and Jennifer Love Hewitt) is now anything but Affleckian. “I’ve finally learned my lesson, and I’m hanging out with normal girls. I’m stalking the non-showbiz women.” Would he consider dating, say, a schoolteacher from the Midwest? Says Daly: “If there is a God in heaven!”

Olive You Very Much



Country star Clint Black recently shot a guest spot for Hope & Faith as a single dad who dates Faith, played by Kelly Ripa. The weirdest part of the gig? Shooting a kissing scene with Ripa while his wife, actress Lisa Hartman Black, watched off-camera. “I’m a devoted husband who hasn’t kissed another woman in over 12 years, so it was awkward,” says Black, 41, whose single “Spend My Time” is featured in the Nov. 14 episode. “I told Kelly I didn’t want her to put anything in my mouth. She said she thought about getting an olive in there.”

Dad’s Ads



After taping public service announcements for NBC’s “The More You Know” campaign, Eric McCormack realizes he could have benefited from PSAs when he was a kid. “I wish I had seen one that said, ‘Stop being a nerd,'” says McCormack, 40. These days the Will & Grace star tries to follow his own PSA advice and reads to his 16-month-old son, Finnigan, as often as possible. “He loves a book called Good Night, Gorilla. Finnigan likes big, crazy colors and anything involving animals, since I’ll make the animal sounds.” So is the actor going to keep a tape of all of his PSAs for his son to watch when he’s older? Sure, jokes McCormack: “It’ll be punishment.”