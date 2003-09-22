Also Known As…



A rose by any other name may smell as sweet, but what about a privacy-seeking celeb checking into a hotel under a pseudonym? We asked stars to tell us their favorite aliases

COLIN FARRELL

TOM FOOLERY. I get very few calls [when I check in under that name].

ROSIE O’DONNELL: Ima Stinker.

THE ROCK: Mac Daddy Cook. Or Luther King, [a combination of] Luther Vandross and B.B. King.

PAMELA ANDERSON: D.B. Cooper [the infamous skyjacker].

ERIC McCORMACK: Alvy Singer, Woody Allen’s character in Annie Hall, because that’s my favorite movie.

MACAULAY CULKIN: Usually I just put a Mister in front of whatever I’m working on, like Mr. Party Monster.

TARA REID: Strawberry Shortcake, because I liked the cartoon.

WYNONNA JUDD: Anita Man, as in “I need a man.”

ELISABETH ROHM (Law & Order): I have one very weird alias that [combines the names of] my cat and an uncle. I wonder if people think, “How did that girl get such an awful name?”

WILMER VALDERRAMA



(That ’70s Show): Big Will.

GARCELLE BEAUVAIS-NILON



(NYPD Blue): Catwoman, because it’s mysterious.

TINA FEY: I’ve used Mrs. Richmond, my husband’s last name, on Internet chat sites, when I don’t want people to know if it’s me making a comment, because that would be nerdy and sad.

ORLANDO JONES: In Europe I used Black Knee-Gor, so there were all these Europeans saying, “We have breakfast for you, Mr. Knee-Gor.”

MARLO THOMAS: My husband [Phil Donahue] and I travel under Mrs. and Mr. Hue. Or Mr. and Mrs. Olram, which is Mario spelled backward.

TIM ALLEN: The last name is Gozinya. The first name is Pete.

TYRESE (2 Fast2 Furious): Shaka Zulu, because he’s an African warrior and that’s me.

STOCKARD CHANNING: My real first name is Susan, so I usually go by that.

WYCLEF JEAN: Dracula.

STEPHEN BALDWIN: Once I used Jim Rio, because my wife’s from Rio.

SIMON LEBON: Shake Yabooty.

CHRIS KIRKPATRICK



(‘N Sync): I use names of famous rock stars, like Sid Vicious and Jim Morrison.

BRIAN McKNIGHT: Albert Einstein.

ROSARIO DAWSON: I need one, but I can’t remember what Wonder Woman’s [real] name was.

KELLY ROWLAND: Bambi, my favorite Disney character.

DREW CAREY: I tried using a few regular-sounding names, but they’d give me the receipts under the fake name and I didn’t have his credit cards to pay with.

AISHA TYLER (Friends): I’ve used Eva Greenjeans, but I had to change it because my husband said, “Honey, I cannot pull off Mr. Greenjeans.”

PETER GALLAGHER: Denis Leary, because no one bothers me if I use that name.

BEYONCE

I use a lot of celebrity names, like CHAKA KHAN and TINA TURNER, because I love them.