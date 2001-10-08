Model Mom



The daughter of a model and a mode herself (she appeared on the cover of Redbook at age 4), The Drew Carey Show’s Christa Miller would prefer that her daughter Charlotte, 15 months, not go into the family business. “I hope she would do anything else—it’s such an odd life,” says Miller, 37, who also guest-stars in director hubby Bill Lawrence’s NBC comedy Scrubs, debutting Oct, 2. In fact the actress has already begun forging a path she hopes will lead to college. “My daughter and I read books all night,” says Miller. “Then we kiss the books good night and say, ‘Good night, books.”

Harry Situation



British actor John Hurt accepted a role in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s stone for the sake of his family. “I couldn’t pass on that one, or my boys [Alexander, 11, and Nicolas, 8] would have never forgiven me,” says Hurt, 61, who plays Mr. Ollivander, the man who sells Harry his first wand in the fantasy flick, due Nov. 16. “I would have been excommunicated.” Plus his kids made sure that he was adequately prepared. “Alexander said, ‘Father, what in the world are you going to do about your eyes? Everyone knows they’re supposed to look like moons.’ ” The problem was solved with contact lenses which says Hurt, “made me look very strange but my children were enthralled.”

Sixx Sense



“I don’t miss dating at all,” says Vivica A. Fox, who is happily married to rapper Sixx-Nine but relived her single days in her romantic comedy Two Can That Game. The title could almost refer to Fox’s first encounter with her husband-to-be at a club three years ago. “He said, ‘You look better in person.’ I was like, ‘Hmm, what does that mean?’ But I went to dance with him,” says Fox, 37. “Afterwards he went away but came back later and gave me 20 red roses. Then he didn’t call me for three weeks which drove me nuts.” It wasn’t the first time Fox has had man problems “I remember going all the way across country for this guy,” she says “The guy ignored me. In other words, I got my face cracked, which is a way of saying I got embarrassed. I thought he liked me.”

Training Ground



Filming his gritty new police flick Training Day took Denzel Washington back to his early days trying to make a go of it in L.A. in the late ’70s. “I used to live right up the block from where we shot some of this movie,” says the actor. “Even then, the gangs were in charge of the area. I got to meet the head gang [leader], who told me his mom wanted to meet me.” After she invited him in for a meal, “her acceptance made me pretty important,” says Washington, 47, who found the good below the surface. “Even in the worst area of our big cities, 90 percent of the people are just hardworking people like anyone in any other neighborhood”

Beating the Rap



In Rock Star, Mark Wahlberg plays a metalhead who discovers that the music world isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. “Things always look different from the other side,” he says. “When I finally decided, Okay, I want to be an actor, and became a part of Hollywood, I was disappointed. I was always intrigued by James Cagney and Steve McQueen and old Hollywood. It seemed like there was a lot more mystique.” There’s no mystery about whether the artist formerly known as Marky Mark will ever reclaim his rap tag “People ask me if I’ll rap anymore,” says Wahlberg whose 1991 hip-hop hit “Good Vibration” plays over Rock Star’s closing credits. “I turn on BET to see what’s going on in the hip hop world, and it’s Lil’ Bow Wow. He’s 14 years old. I’m 30 years old, I’m too old to rap. There should be a rule.”