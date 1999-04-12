Great Scott!



At 30, Scott Wolf is a decade older than 20-year-old Bailey Salinger, the character he has portrayed on Party of Five since 1994. “I couldn’t do the first season now,” says Wolf, who costars in the dark comedy Go, opening April 9. “But if I looked my age, I’d never have had a chance to play 16.” Still, he admits, “As Bailey becomes more adult, it’s easier. Things that a 17-year-old worried about were harder to pull off as a 27-year-old than the problems of a 20-year-old at 30.” Although life is rarely a party on his FOX drama, Wolf, who plays a recovering alcoholic, says, “People are drawn to the show like a car accident. It’s terrible to look at—horrible things are happening to other people—but you can’t help but take a peek.”

Missing link



So what does Viggo Mortensen, who stars in the new romantic comedy A Walk on the Moon, have to say about stories still circulating that he came between Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck? “There is absolutely nothing to the rumors that we were a couple,” says Mortensen, 40, who played Paltrow’s love interest in last year’s steamy thriller A Perfect Murder. “I don’t know where it came from. I mean, I had a real nice sex scene with Christopher Walken in The Prophecy, and no one linked us together.”

Rude awakening



British actress Elizabeth Hurley, who put the go in a-go-go as the heroine of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, says she still gets razzed by fans of the 1997 spy spoof. “I do hear a lot of ‘Yeah, baby!’ since the film,” says Hurley, 33, who costars with Matthew McConaughey and Jenna Elfman in the new comedy EDtv. “I’ll just say, ‘Oh, behave!’ ” Hurley will reprise her role in the sequel, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, opening June 11, but dies early in the movie. “I can’t reveal what happens,” she says, “but it’s a fun way to exit.” As for the sequel’s suggestive title, Hurley explains, “I don’t think Americans know quite how rude a word ‘shag’ is in England. That’s really a four-letter word. You certainly wouldn’t use the word ‘shag’ in front of your grandmother, or you’d get a slap.”

Intern-al affairs



Now that Monica Lewinsky has gone public, how does Saturday Night Live skitster Molly Shannon rate her impression of the infamous White House intern? “I think I came pretty close,” says Shannon, 34, who costars in the romantic comedy Never Been Kissed, opening April 9. “It was actually sort of a hard impression to do because for such a long time we never heard her speak. So I had to go on this tape of her waving and just guess how she would talk.” Shannon hopes to get Lewinsky’s opinion of her impression one day. “God, I’d love to meet her!” she says. “But I’d definitely be a little nervous too.”

Male bonding



In the 19th James Bond film, The World Is Not Enough, which is now shooting in Europe, The Full Monty’s Robert Carlyle will be the one leaving Pierce Brosnan shaken and…well, you know the rest. “He’s not the usual Bond villain,” reports Carlyle, 37, of his character. “He doesn’t want to dominate the world, he wants to blow it up. He’s a destructo.” The Scottish actor, who currently costars in the thriller Ravenous, was a natural for the role. “I used to go see James Bond flicks with my father in the ’60s and early 70s, when Sean Connery was playing Bond,” says Carlyle. “He sounded like me—he was the only Scottish actor working.”