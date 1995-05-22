EAGER WEAVER



Sigourney Weaver doesn’t regret postponing motherhood until 40, when she had her daughter Charlotte, now 5. “Whether it was work, marriage or family, I’ve always been a late bloomer,” Weaver, 45, told London’s Mail on Sunday, while hyping the British premiere of her film Death and the Maiden. (Her next movie, Copycat, opens here in October.) “It was a matter of being ready, and I made a deliberate decision to cut back on work. I’ve made only six films in the last five years. After all, if you bungle bringing up your children, it doesn’t really matter what you do with the rest of your life.” Now she and her husband, director Jim Simpson, hope to have another baby. “It was never my intention that Charlotte would be an only child,” said Weaver. “Susan Sarandon had one at my age, so there’s still hope.”

DEJA VIEW



The story of a man named Brady and his brood continues. Up next is a documentary, Brady Bunch Home Movies, partially filmed on the set of the old TV series, airing May 24 on CBS. “We’ve got all this 8-mm footage,” Susan Olsen, 33, told the Houston Chronicle. Olsen played the pig-tailed, lisping Cindy on the series (1969-74) and now works as a graphic designer in Los Angeles. “Bob [Robert Reed], our TV father, who was very much like a real father, gave all of us movie cameras for Christmas one year,” she said. “Nobody has ever seen what it was like on the show.” Olsen, whose cameo was cut from this year’s Brady Bunch movie, still got a kick out of the big-screen version of the show. “I didn’t mind that they made fun of us,” she said. “I always thought we were geeks. I never liked Cindy much in the first place, and the industry put this Cindy stigma on me. It’s like a tattoo that doesn’t wash off. ”

LIFE OF WYLE



Now that Noah Wyle and the cast of ER are on vacation, they’re catching up on the experiences they missed while saving lives on the top-rated medical drama. “I went to a party recently and someone asked me to tap the keg, and I didn’t know how to do it,” admits Wyle, 23, who plays Dr. John Carter on the show. Mostly he has been vegging out. “The beauty of late-night TV is that I can see The Beastmaster and Bikini Carwash Company as many times as I want,” he says. Next month he’s off to Europe for a deluxe trip, including a week in London with castmate George Clooney. “I’ve done the backpack-youth-hostel way, then the moderate, $20-a-day way,” says Wyle. “This time it’s gonna be aces all the way.”

LOIS COMMON DENOMINATOR



Teri Hatcher planned to teach math before, she says, “I got sidetracked by acting.” As smarty-pants reporter Lois Lane on TV’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, she’s comfortable on the set of the Daily Planet. “We don’t set out necessarily to be true to the world of journalism,” says Hatcher, 30. “If you’ve got a guy flying around in tights, you can only go so far.” Hatcher herself has been flying between L.A. and Manhattan to visit her husband, Jon Tenny, who is starring on Broadway in The Heiress. It’s a schedule that can make a teaching gig look good. “I could give acting up in a heartbeat,” says Hatcher, who’s primed to step into a classroom. “The last two books I read were Pride and Prejudice and a book on quantum physics.”