DRUNK ON HER BEAUTY ALONE



Isabella Rossellini and Gary Oldman had planned to wed last Christmas, but instead, with Rossellini’s encouragement, the British actor successfully went through a rehab program for alcoholism. Now he’s clean and sober and living with her in her apartment overlooking Manhattan’s Central Park. But Rossellini says they are in no rush to exchange vows. “I come with a son and daughter [Elettra, 12, and Roberto, 1 1/2] and Gary’s just moved in,” Rossellini, who was previously wed to director Martin Scorsese and model Jonathan Weidemann, told London’s Express. “We need time to integrate the families. And Gary has a new regime in his life. I asked him what he missed most about alcohol, and he said, ‘I miss the romance. I miss having a glass of wine with you.’ I told him: ‘You can’t live with me if you drink, and that’s that.’ ”

TRUE BLUE



Halle Berry is a fan of NYPD Blue’s Jimmy Smits, and not just for his acting. After she completed her new movie, Losing Isaiah, she joined Smits on location in Morocco, where they filmed Showtime’s biblical epic, Solomon and Sheba. “He was really protective of me, and that usually doesn’t happen,” says Berry, 26. “Most actors are worried about themselves. But he took care of me. If they kept me on my horse too long, he’d say, ‘Get her off that horse!’ In the scenes where the villagers had to pull my hair, they kept getting more aggressive [with each take] and started to pull my wig off. Since it was attached by pins, it pulled my own hair. One time, I really screamed. I thought Jimmy was going to start boxing these people. He said, ‘Enough! We can’t do this anymore.’ He was really upset.”

DOWN THE TUBE



Playing a discipline-crazed ROTC leader in the new comedy Major Payne was no sweat for Damon Wayans. “My father was very strict,” says Wayans, 34, the fourth of 10 children. “The rules were that everyone had to be upstairs in the house at 6 o’clock every night including weekends. It was forced interaction, but my father never stopped us from having fun.” Fun did not include watching TV, though. “That was another rule. The kids got to vote and watch one show a week,” he says. “We picked Batman, but I used to sneak down the hall and listen when Dad watched The Flip Wilson Show.” Wayans enforces TV restrictions on his own four children, ages 12, 9, 7 and 4. “No TV during the week,” says Wayans, who will make an exception, however, for The Wayans Bros., WB’s new sitcom, which stars Shawn and Marlon Wayans. “If the kids finish their homework, then maybe they can watch my brothers’ show.”

THE FALLS GUYS



Tracey Gold, who virtually grew up on Growing Pains, married Roby Marshall, a TV production assistant, last October and honeymooned in Hawaii. The couple squeezed in a second honeymoon last month at Niagara Falls where Gold was on location shooting Lady Killer, a CBS movie airing Wednesday (April 5). “It was freezing and there was nothing, I mean nothing, going on there. We kissed over the falls and thought, yes, this is romantic, but can we go back in now?” says Gold, 25. The actress is hoping she is well on her way to putting her battle against anorexia behind her. “I’m doing much better,” she says. “I feel terrific. I even do the cooking at home. I do very good pasta—and very good takeout.”