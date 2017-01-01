A NEW CYCLE



Three-time Tour de France champion GREG LEMOND has made the opening of his new restaurant a family af-fare. LeMond has enlisted the help of and become business partners with his wife, KATHY, and her family, including her father, sister and Kathy’s sister’s husband, who is chef SCOTT KEE. “It’s a dream of five years come true,” says LeMond, 29, of his eatery, Scott Kees’ Tour de France, located in Edina, Minn. “Kathy and I have eaten at the finest establishments in France, Italy and Belgium. Our favorites have always been small places, family-owned.” LeMond says, despite requests, he won’t be displaying all his trophies at the restaurant. “But I will give in and have my yellow jersey [given to the Tour de France winner] framed and hung for diners to see.”

NUDE AWAKENING



“The thought of doing nude love scenes was the hardest part of doing the movie,” says CYNDA WILLIAMS, 24, who makes her film debut as one of the two women vying for DENZEL WASHINGTON in SPIKELEE’s Mo’ Better Blues. “I was pretty nervous. To go into my very first movie doing a love scene, and not just one but several, is kind of intimidating. The movie was the first time my brothers saw me nude, and my mother told me they were a little freaked out.” Did having the dashing Denzel as her romantic co-star make her feel better about being in, the buff? “No,” she says. “I mean, Denzel is I very nice-looking, but I don’t care who it was. I was still nervous about being nude in front of all those [crew] people.”

GO-GO RETURN RETURN



Former Go-Go guitarist JANE WIEDLIN, who quit the popular all-gal band in 1984, has reunited, temporarily, with BELINDA CARLISLE and the three other Go-Gos, first for a benefit performance last spring and now for a planned tour. How will things be different this time around? “Obviously drugs are completely out of the picture, “says Wiedlin, 32, whose new solo record is titled Tangled. “[Before] we let things like ego and money get in the way of the music and the fun. I remember being nasty and bitchy to people. A lot of times when you get popular you kind of make fun of your fans, and the more ardent they are, the more you laugh at them. Now I feel like you really have to cherish them. I also have to keep in my head that no matter how big we become [again], it doesn’t last forever.”

A TIGHTS SQUEEZE



As the fabled archer Robin Hood, actor KEVIN COSTNER is suffering the slings and arrows of outrageous costumes. Costner may have signed with Morgan Creek Productions to play the merry bandit in Prince of Thieves (leaving two other Robin Hood film projects at Tri-Star and Twentieth Century-Fox in jeopardy), but he’s still not sure about Robin’s duds. “If I end up in tights,” says Costner, 35, who begins shooting Sept. 3, “you’ll know there was one hell of a battle. And I’m only trying them on in the security of my own home, so I can be the judge.”

SELLULOID



Rapper L.L. COOL J may be appearing in his first acting role in a movie, but that hasn’t clouded his artistic priorities. “We [Cool J and his managers] all discussed it and decided it will be good for my music if I did this movie,” says L.L., 22, who plays a cop in The Hard Way, a MICHAEL J. FOX-JAMES WOODS thriller currently being shot. “I don’t want to be an actor. I just act so people can see me [onscreen] and say, ‘Who’s that guy? Oh, he makes records. Let me pick up his new album.’ I’m promoting myself for my music, not as an actor. I mean, Elvis did it. He’s not remembered as a great actor—he’s remembered as the king of rock and roll, but he made some crazy movies where all he did was sing and promote his music.”