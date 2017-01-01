THE THRILL OF VICTROLA: Speaking to a group of UCLA students, actress Teri Garr was asked by one how she felt about making a lot of money. “It’s just how Buck Henry described it,” Garr replied. “He says, ‘It’s not true that money can’t buy happiness. It can buy happiness. For 20 minutes.’ And that’s true. The first $400 jacket was a real thrill. For 20 minutes. And a stereo is a real thrill when you first get it home. Then it just turns into a record player.”

SORT OF LIKE HOW RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN DID IT: The title song on the sound track of the soon-to-be-released Ruthless People is a collaboration by Daryl Hall, Dave Stewart and Mick Jagger. Written and produced by all three, it is sung by Mick Jagger. Hall explained how the creative process worked: “Dave Stewart and I went down to his basement in London and wrote the melody in half an hour. Then Mick came down. We all jumped around, and Mick’s yowls and yips turned into an amazing lyric.”

OKAY, BABY, WE’RE ON THE AIR: Jane Pauley, who is expecting her third child in August, is feeling a little uneasy about being pregnant while still working on the Today show. “I’m self-conscious about personal things in the public vein, but here I am doing something about as personal as you can possibly get and doing it right on the air,” she says. “However, I like the political statement it makes—that women can have a career and a family, too. I kind of get a kick out of it.” There is one drawback, though. “The shots they do on the show are increasingly less flattering,” she adds. “Now I take up more square inches [on the tube] than Willard Scott.”

HER LIZ TAYLOR JOKES ARE OLD NEWS: Joan Rivers, the Hasty Pudding club’s Woman of the Year in 1984, was back on campus recently to plug her best-selling book, Enter Talking. Once again the Harvard club honored her, this time with its first Instant Pudding Award—a frying pan. Cracked Rivers: “Oh, that’s great—and it’s empty, which obviously means Shelley Winters has been here.”

MAYBE IT WAS A JAMES BEARD: When M*A*S*H was one of the top-rated shows on TV, Alan Alda was constantly being mobbed by fans. So he took to wearing disguises when he went out in public. “I used to go out in a beard,” he told the Detroit Free Press. “It looked real, but I didn’t always paste down every hair. So we go to a street fair one day, and later to [Manhattan’s] Mamma Leone’s restaurant. During the day the beard starts getting longer because it isn’t properly glued down. During dinner it stretches some more. I finish with an Italian pastry, and powdered sugar gets all over it. I walk in with a lumpy, dark beard, and when I leave I’ve got a long white one. I felt like saying, ‘Boy, is the service slow here!’ ”

ACTUALLY, THOSE LOOKED MORE LIKE WOOKIEE BITES: Not long ago Carrie Fisher got a little too close to 20th Century-Fox chairman Barry Diller’s frisky Rottweiler, which proceeded to bite her on the arm. The wound was severe enough for Diller to drive Fisher to the hospital. When the concerned mogul asked her how she was, she replied bravely, “Fine.” Then, realizing she may have found some leverage, added, “You know, Barry, I’ve always wanted to direct….” Later she joked with a friend: “George Lucas’ dog bit me, too. How did you think I got the part in Star Wars?”

ALONG WITH SOME OF HIS PATIENTS: It has been 22 years since Richard Chamberlain toiled on TV as Dr. Kildare. Finally, though, the public seems to have forgotten his image as the good doctor. “Nobody walks up to me on the street and asks about it,” says Chamberlain, now 51. “I think most people who watched it are dead.”