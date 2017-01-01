Hair, There and Everywhere



Nancy Reagan appointed a couple of informal delegates of her own to this month’s seven-nation economic summit meeting in London: her maid Anita Casdelo and her hairdresser Julius Bengtsson. You may remember Mr. Julius. He went with Nancy to the 1982 economic summit and threw a fit when rival hairdresser Monsieur Marc showed up too. This time Julius flew as the only official clipper with the First Family in Air Force One, then made himself highly visible during the European visit. “It’s despicable. There’s no one to control them,” complains one member of the Administration about Nancy’s expanding entourage. Case in point: At the D-Day ceremonies in Normandy a little-known U.S. representative surprised the dignitaries by entering right behind Secretary of State George Shultz. Right. It was Mr. Julius.

Overqualified for the Job



Christopher Atkins and Gina Lollobrigida, who will star together on Broadway next year in Tennessee Williams’ 1951 play, The Rose Tattoo, met for the first time at a New York party to announce the project. Thrown up against her co-star by the paparazzi, Lollobrigida, 56, drew back when Atkins began kissing her at the photographers’ behest. “No! no!” squealed Lollobrigida, who will play the mother of Chris’ onstage girlfriend. “For this part, you have to act virginal. Virginal!” Fat chance. As Atkins explained, “I lost my virginity on Dallas last season.”

Both Sides Now



With her 20th album coming out this fall, Judy Collins, 45, finally began to look like a showbiz veteran the other night—but only for a few moments. As a backer of ballet star Jacques d’Amboise, who teaches thousands of New York City kids how to dance, Judy performed with his students at a benefit for the National Dance Institute. When she sang Kurt Weill’s Pirate Jenny, which she originally recorded in 1966, Judy adopted an appropriate look: a spiky, punk-style wig, a patch over one light-blue eye, a fake scar and a long sword. Afterward, Judy—no longer in costume—faced a somewhat tactless fan. He said, “I like your sound so much better now. You used to sound so incredibly naive. Now you sound so….” “Dissolute?” suggested Judy with a pirate-style laugh. “That’s right, dissolute,” agreed the fan. After he walked away Judy earnestly assured a bystander, “I don’t really think my voice is dissolute. I just didn’t know what to say to that guy. In any case I still feel as idealistic as ever.”

Peer Group



Famed classical actress Dame Judith Anderson, 86, has really gone in for pop culture roles this year. She plays the Vulcan T’Lar in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and she starts filming this month as a matriarch on NBC’s new soap opera Santa Barbara. Dame Judith lives in Santa Barbara, where much of the show will be filmed. Nearby live series creators Bridget and Jerome Dobson, who once wrote for the show’s major competitor, General Hospital. But this isn’t Dame Judith’s first pop foray with a neighbor. She remembers filming 1974’s The Underground Man, based on a book by the late mystery writer and Santa Barbara resident Ross Macdonald. Says Judith, “The director was always saying, ‘Judy baby, Judy baby.’ Finally Mr. Macdonald couldn’t control himself and he said very softly and gently, ‘We in Santa Barbara wouldn’t ever call her that.’ The director asked, ‘Well, why not? What would you call her?’ And Mr. Macdonald said, ‘We’d call her Dame Judy baby.’ ”

Furthermore



George Burns and Frank Sinatra have performed in AT&T-sponsored concerts across the country to raise money for the National Fitness Foundation. “Frank is the perfect choice for physical fitness concerts,” explains George. “Every morning he jogs around his estate—carrying his money.”