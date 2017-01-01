Health on Wheels



With her roller-coaster marriage to Richard Harris finally put to rest, actress Ann Turkel, 35, has a new obsession: a traveling Los Angeles health club. Catering to big shots like Rod and Alana Stewart and Valerie Perrine, Ann sends her clients one of three 17-foot trucks equipped with a Nautilus machine, a personal instructor, vitamin supplements and huge one-way-vision windows for complete privacy. Ann and her partner-boyfriend Hans Buhringer, a nutritionist, charge $750 a month for three one-and-a-quarter-hour visits per week. The service is called Now or Never, only half of which is an option when it comes to paying the bill.

Sticking to Their Guns



The Bank of Find-lay in central Illinois has come up with a surefire way to woo prospective savers. Since last November the folks at Findlay have been giving two Colt pistols in a handcrafted walnut case (valued at $1,150) to anyone who opens a six-year account with a deposit of $2,500 or more. In that time the 10-year-old bank’s revenues have risen from $5.3 million to $9.8 million. And some 5,000 additional people have expressed interest in opening an account. Meanwhile there is a two-month backlog on the guns. Greg Bohlen, now a senior bank vice-president at 23, triggered the promotion because the value of firearms has soared in recent years, while standard investments have fluctuated. Insisting his bank takes no stance on gun control, Bohlen brags, “We’ve established ourselves as the bank that believes guns and guts make America great.” Now, that’s what we call shooting from the hip.

Something’s Afoot



Once upon a time a prince had to roam his entire kingdom to find the maiden whose foot fit the glass slipper. But now, alas, the realm abounds with Cinderellas, thanks to Clark’s, a shoe manufacturer in Dundalk, Ireland, which has sold more than a million pairs of the flats made popular by the Princess of Wales. At 5’10”, you see, Diana likes to keep a low profile (at least in matters of footwear) so as not to tower o’er her 5’11” Prince.

Pac-Dad



Though Marty Ingels, the former comedian turned talent broker, became stepdad to all those famous Cassidy kids when he married Shirley Jones in 1977, he just may be the biggest teen idol in the family. Last year, while trying to land a part for Robert Culp, he accidentally won himself the job as the title character’s voice on ABC’s top-rated Saturday morning cartoon show, Pac-Man. Marty now finds himself nursing his addiction to “the computerized donut” at 2 a.m. on his personal Pac-Man arcade game. With a high score of 34,600, Ingels can’t compete with stepson Patrick, who sometimes scores as high as 250,000 points. “It’s very embarrassing,” says Ingels, who just recorded a Ms. Pac-Man rap song. “Patrick makes me look like a baboon. Still, when little kids come to the door, they don’t ask for Patrick, Ryan, Shaun, David or Shirley. They just want to hear me.”

Furthermore

•Counterculture comedy mavens Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong, who have earned millions playing dopeheads onscreen, told a Showtime interviewer that they’re clean when it comes to cocaine. Chong said he developed an allergy to the drug and stopped using it after a year. Cheech offered an even stronger motivation to quit: “My doctor convinced me that cocaine shrinks the membranes of the wallet.”

•”If you like me,” said Metropolitan Opera tenor Placido Domingo as he signed a poster of himself for a fan, “you can frame me. If you hate me, you can hang me.”