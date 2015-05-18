Chatter Q & a

The Vine sensation, 16, just released his debut album, Handwritten, and will tour with Taylor Swift this summer

What made you start posting videos on Vine?

I was just bored and wanted to know what my friends thought [of my voice]. I didn’t think I’d become famous from it.

Did your parents worry about your online presence?

They kept an eye on me. But I was never putting anything inappropriate up or that they wouldn’t like.

Your new single is titled “Stitches.” Are you accident-prone?

One year I had, like, 14 stitches, a broken wrist, and I had to get my appendix taken out. I always had something crazy going on.