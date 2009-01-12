Celeb Weight-Loss Winners

People Staff
January 12, 2009 12:00 PM

BRITNEY SPEARS
To get her famous abs back, Spears, 27, hit the gym at least 3 days a week for aerobics, jogging and weight training with a trainer.

NOW

THEN

JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT

“This was my year to try to feel better,” says Hewitt, 29, who started strength training and running up to five times a week.

NOW

THEN

MONIQUE COLEMAN

Coleman, 28, lost 15 lbs. on Dancing with the Stars—and now does “spinning, running, hiking—anything fun!”

NOW

THEN

KELLY OSBOURNE

Down 40 lbs. since moving from L.A. to London in 2006, Osbourne, 24, says it’s because “here, portions aren’t so big.”

NOW

THEN

KRISTY SWANSON

She lost 28 lbs. on Medifast, then started jogging. “My butt and thighs look great!” says the 39-year-old.

NOW

THEN

SETH ROGEN

The 26-year-old actor has been working out with trainer Harley Pasternak to prepare for his superhero role in The Green Hornet.

NOW

THEN

MARIE OSMOND

By going on Nutri–System, Osmond, 49, lost 40 lbs. “I was a size 14 and I cut it down to a size 4!” she boasted.

NOW

THEN

QUEEN LATIFAH
Latifah, 38, lost more than 5 percent of her body weight with Jenny Craig and daily elliptical workouts.

NOW

THEN

HORATIO SANZ

The former SNL star, 39, lost around 100 lbs. by cutting back on booze and “eating better,” he has said.

NOW

THEN

“I do eat junk food, but I eat lots of good stuff as well. There is a way. It’s just about taking the time to figure out what you like.”

“I had been putting on 5 lbs. a year—it’s so easy to do! So I decided to only buy healthy food: salads, fruit and veggies.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now