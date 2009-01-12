Celeb Weight-Loss Winners

BRITNEY SPEARS
To get her famous abs back, Spears, 27, hit the gym at least 3 days a week for aerobics, jogging and weight training with a trainer.
NOW
THEN
JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT
“This was my year to try to feel better,” says Hewitt, 29, who started strength training and running up to five times a week.
NOW
THEN
MONIQUE COLEMAN
Coleman, 28, lost 15 lbs. on Dancing with the Stars—and now does “spinning, running, hiking—anything fun!”
NOW
THEN
KELLY OSBOURNE
Down 40 lbs. since moving from L.A. to London in 2006, Osbourne, 24, says it’s because “here, portions aren’t so big.”
NOW
THEN
KRISTY SWANSON
She lost 28 lbs. on Medifast, then started jogging. “My butt and thighs look great!” says the 39-year-old.
NOW
THEN
SETH ROGEN
The 26-year-old actor has been working out with trainer Harley Pasternak to prepare for his superhero role in The Green Hornet.
NOW
THEN
MARIE OSMOND
By going on Nutri–System, Osmond, 49, lost 40 lbs. “I was a size 14 and I cut it down to a size 4!” she boasted.
NOW
THEN
QUEEN LATIFAH
Latifah, 38, lost more than 5 percent of her body weight with Jenny Craig and daily elliptical workouts.
NOW
THEN
HORATIO SANZ
The former SNL star, 39, lost around 100 lbs. by cutting back on booze and “eating better,” he has said.
NOW
THEN
“I do eat junk food, but I eat lots of good stuff as well. There is a way. It’s just about taking the time to figure out what you like.”
“I had been putting on 5 lbs. a year—it’s so easy to do! So I decided to only buy healthy food: salads, fruit and veggies.”