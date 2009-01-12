Celeb Weight-Loss Winners

BRITNEY SPEARS

To get her famous abs back, Spears, 27, hit the gym at least 3 days a week for aerobics, jogging and weight training with a trainer.

NOW



THEN

JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT



“This was my year to try to feel better,” says Hewitt, 29, who started strength training and running up to five times a week.

NOW



THEN

MONIQUE COLEMAN



Coleman, 28, lost 15 lbs. on Dancing with the Stars—and now does “spinning, running, hiking—anything fun!”

NOW



THEN

KELLY OSBOURNE



Down 40 lbs. since moving from L.A. to London in 2006, Osbourne, 24, says it’s because “here, portions aren’t so big.”

NOW



THEN

KRISTY SWANSON



She lost 28 lbs. on Medifast, then started jogging. “My butt and thighs look great!” says the 39-year-old.

NOW



THEN

SETH ROGEN



The 26-year-old actor has been working out with trainer Harley Pasternak to prepare for his superhero role in The Green Hornet.

NOW



THEN

MARIE OSMOND



By going on Nutri–System, Osmond, 49, lost 40 lbs. “I was a size 14 and I cut it down to a size 4!” she boasted.

NOW



THEN

QUEEN LATIFAH

Latifah, 38, lost more than 5 percent of her body weight with Jenny Craig and daily elliptical workouts.

NOW



THEN

HORATIO SANZ



The former SNL star, 39, lost around 100 lbs. by cutting back on booze and “eating better,” he has said.

NOW



THEN

“I do eat junk food, but I eat lots of good stuff as well. There is a way. It’s just about taking the time to figure out what you like.”

“I had been putting on 5 lbs. a year—it’s so easy to do! So I decided to only buy healthy food: salads, fruit and veggies.”