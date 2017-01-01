Capital Watch

GRANDMA? TRY AGAIN



When Chelsea Clinton talks about Ginger, she’s not talking spice, snaps or Fred’s dancing partner. She’s referring to the President-elect’s mom, Virginia Kelley, who doesn’t like being called Grandma. Nor does Kelley, 69, want to look like Grandma. Ginger has kept up the black-and-white look she’s had since the late ’50s with regular touch-ups at the New Expectations salon in Hot Springs, Ark., where she lives. “I’ve had a natural white streak since I was 16,” she says. “Of course now the rest is while, and I have to color it.”

EGG ON HIS FACE



Now that the election is over, Clinton campaigners can laugh about the quirkier side of top strategist James Carville. For days at the height of the race, Carville—to rid himself of stress headaches—begged for the chance to crack three eggs on the head of any staffer. The staffer would then receive $100 for his troubles. Economic adviser Gene Sperling finally volunteered to be the butt of the yolk. Carville smacked two eggs on Sperling’s head, then ran smack into an epiphany. “I feel better already,” said Carville. I’ll stop there”—thereby avoiding the big payoff.

SOCKS THERAPY

Animal psychologists are offering counsel to Socks, the media-battered First Pet-elect. Gats under stress can become either aggressive or reclusive, says John Wright, an animal psychologist at Mercer University in Macon, Ga. He advises that Socks be kept away from photographers at first. “Cats who are not used to this tend to freak out,” he says. If stress continues, a bit of Valium in kitty dosages may be required.

Already radio host Garrison Keillor has penned verse in Sock’s voice. In it, Clinton’s cat puts her master on notice, refusing to move into the White House unless “…I be/ Given absolute privacy./ No one will have access to me/ And I won’t be used as a furry prop/ In a fussy family photo op.”

POTTY PARITY



While male Senators can find relief from debates in a bathroom just around the corner from the Senate Chamber, Senators Nancy Kassebaum of Kansas and Barbara Mikulski of Mary-land have to walk a flight of stairs to find a women’s rest room. But come January there will be six female Senators—enough, decided Senate; Majority leader George Mitchell, that they deserve a room of their own, next door to the men’s. Bureaucratic gridlock may stall the new stalls, however—what with the various congressional committee approvals needed. It will then take six to eight weeks to build the new power powder room.