Buzzworthy Bosworth

Fran And Lou Sabin
October 10, 2005 12:00 PM

ACROSS

1 “Million Dollar ___”by Bob Dylan

5 “What Are You Doing the ___ of Your Life?”

9 Record spinners (inits.)

12 Jazz singer Fitzgerald

13 Actress Hathaway of The Princess Diaries

14 Debtor’s note (inits.)

15 Online auction market

16 “___ River” (theme of Breakfast at Tiffany’s)

17 Direction opposite WNW (inits.)

18 Young star of Blue Crush (2 wds.)

21 “I Left My Heart in ___ Francisco”

22 Sign at a sold-out performance (inits.)

23 Actor Kilmer (Wonderland costar of 18 Across)

26 Sandra ___ (18 Across’s character in 46 Across)

28 Kristin ___ Thomas of The Horse Whisperer (featuring 18 Across)

32 American ___ winner Kelly Clarkson
34 Actor Neill (star of The Horse Whisperer with 18 Across)

36 “On Bended ___” by Boyz II Men

37 Last ___ Standing (TV comedy show)

39 ___ Blake Nelson (costar of 18 Across in Wonderland)

41 “The ___ of the Innocence” (Don Henley Grammy winner)

42 Crocodile Dundee in ___ Angeles

44 Win a Date with ___ Hamilton! starring 18 Across

46 Bobby Darin bio starring Kevin Spacey and 18 Across (3 wds.)

52 ___ of the Worlds

53 “___ Jud is Daid” (song from Oklahoma!)

54 “Burning of the Midnight ___” by Jimi Hendrix

55 Actress Larter of Legally Blonde

56 Julia Roberts‘s Oscar winner ___ Brockovich

57 The ___ Machine (H.G. Wells’s adventure)

58 One-sixtieth of a minute (abbr.)

59 Members of Congress (abbr.)

60 “___, poor Yorick!” (line from Hamlet)

DOWN

1 James Van Der ___ (costar of 18 Across in The Rules of Attraction)

2 Fantastic Four star Jessica ___

3 Venetian blind piece

4 Sean ___ (costar of 18 Across in 44 Across)

5 Rocket to Russia group

6 Old-time Baseball Hall of Fame star Slaughter

7 The ___ of Kilimanjaro

8 The Three ___ (Pavarotti, Domingo & Carreras)

9 Weight-loss program

10 Actor Duhamel (title character in 44 Across)

11 Johnny Cash classic “A Boy Named ___”

19 ___ News Bears

20 “___ Around the Clock” by Bill Haley & the Comets

23 Crooner Damone

24 Much ___ About Nothing

25 Herbert ___ of the Pink Panther movies

27 Aerosmith’s “___ the Rich”

29 She’s the ___

30 “___ Years Gone” by Led Zeppelin

31 Danson or Koppel

33 Actress Tomlin of I (Heart Sign) Huckabees

35 What the three little kittens lost

38 Chris ___ of The Horse Whisperer (with 18 Across)

40 ___-jongg (Asian game)

43 Loud sound made by a sleeper

45 Designing Women star Burke

46 Batman Begins star Christian ___

47 Rocker Clapton

48 Leaky faucet nuisance

49 Lionel Richie’s “___ On”

50 Actress Watson of the Harry Potter movies

51 Planet of the ___ (sci-fi classic)

52 “It ___ a Very Good Year”

