Buzzworthy Bosworth

ACROSS
1 “Million Dollar ___”by Bob Dylan
5 “What Are You Doing the ___ of Your Life?”
9 Record spinners (inits.)
12 Jazz singer Fitzgerald
13 Actress Hathaway of The Princess Diaries
14 Debtor’s note (inits.)
15 Online auction market
16 “___ River” (theme of Breakfast at Tiffany’s)
17 Direction opposite WNW (inits.)
18 Young star of Blue Crush (2 wds.)
21 “I Left My Heart in ___ Francisco”
22 Sign at a sold-out performance (inits.)
23 Actor Kilmer (Wonderland costar of 18 Across)
26 Sandra ___ (18 Across’s character in 46 Across)
28 Kristin ___ Thomas of The Horse Whisperer (featuring 18 Across)
32 American ___ winner Kelly Clarkson
34 Actor Neill (star of The Horse Whisperer with 18 Across)
36 “On Bended ___” by Boyz II Men
37 Last ___ Standing (TV comedy show)
39 ___ Blake Nelson (costar of 18 Across in Wonderland)
41 “The ___ of the Innocence” (Don Henley Grammy winner)
42 Crocodile Dundee in ___ Angeles
44 Win a Date with ___ Hamilton! starring 18 Across
46 Bobby Darin bio starring Kevin Spacey and 18 Across (3 wds.)
52 ___ of the Worlds
53 “___ Jud is Daid” (song from Oklahoma!)
54 “Burning of the Midnight ___” by Jimi Hendrix
55 Actress Larter of Legally Blonde
56 Julia Roberts‘s Oscar winner ___ Brockovich
57 The ___ Machine (H.G. Wells’s adventure)
58 One-sixtieth of a minute (abbr.)
59 Members of Congress (abbr.)
60 “___, poor Yorick!” (line from Hamlet)
DOWN
1 James Van Der ___ (costar of 18 Across in The Rules of Attraction)
2 Fantastic Four star Jessica ___
3 Venetian blind piece
4 Sean ___ (costar of 18 Across in 44 Across)
5 Rocket to Russia group
6 Old-time Baseball Hall of Fame star Slaughter
7 The ___ of Kilimanjaro
8 The Three ___ (Pavarotti, Domingo & Carreras)
9 Weight-loss program
10 Actor Duhamel (title character in 44 Across)
11 Johnny Cash classic “A Boy Named ___”
19 ___ News Bears
20 “___ Around the Clock” by Bill Haley & the Comets
23 Crooner Damone
24 Much ___ About Nothing
25 Herbert ___ of the Pink Panther movies
27 Aerosmith’s “___ the Rich”
29 She’s the ___
30 “___ Years Gone” by Led Zeppelin
31 Danson or Koppel
33 Actress Tomlin of I (Heart Sign) Huckabees
35 What the three little kittens lost
38 Chris ___ of The Horse Whisperer (with 18 Across)
40 ___-jongg (Asian game)
43 Loud sound made by a sleeper
45 Designing Women star Burke
46 Batman Begins star Christian ___
47 Rocker Clapton
48 Leaky faucet nuisance
49 Lionel Richie’s “___ On”
50 Actress Watson of the Harry Potter movies
51 Planet of the ___ (sci-fi classic)
52 “It ___ a Very Good Year”