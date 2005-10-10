Buzzworthy Bosworth

ACROSS

1 “Million Dollar ___”by Bob Dylan



5 “What Are You Doing the ___ of Your Life?”



9 Record spinners (inits.)



12 Jazz singer Fitzgerald



13 Actress Hathaway of The Princess Diaries



14 Debtor’s note (inits.)



15 Online auction market



16 “___ River” (theme of Breakfast at Tiffany’s)



17 Direction opposite WNW (inits.)



18 Young star of Blue Crush (2 wds.)



21 “I Left My Heart in ___ Francisco”



22 Sign at a sold-out performance (inits.)



23 Actor Kilmer (Wonderland costar of 18 Across)



26 Sandra ___ (18 Across’s character in 46 Across)



28 Kristin ___ Thomas of The Horse Whisperer (featuring 18 Across)



32 American ___ winner Kelly Clarkson

34 Actor Neill (star of The Horse Whisperer with 18 Across)



36 “On Bended ___” by Boyz II Men



37 Last ___ Standing (TV comedy show)



39 ___ Blake Nelson (costar of 18 Across in Wonderland)



41 “The ___ of the Innocence” (Don Henley Grammy winner)



42 Crocodile Dundee in ___ Angeles



44 Win a Date with ___ Hamilton! starring 18 Across



46 Bobby Darin bio starring Kevin Spacey and 18 Across (3 wds.)



52 ___ of the Worlds



53 “___ Jud is Daid” (song from Oklahoma!)



54 “Burning of the Midnight ___” by Jimi Hendrix



55 Actress Larter of Legally Blonde



56 Julia Roberts‘s Oscar winner ___ Brockovich



57 The ___ Machine (H.G. Wells’s adventure)



58 One-sixtieth of a minute (abbr.)



59 Members of Congress (abbr.)



60 “___, poor Yorick!” (line from Hamlet)

DOWN

1 James Van Der ___ (costar of 18 Across in The Rules of Attraction)



2 Fantastic Four star Jessica ___



3 Venetian blind piece



4 Sean ___ (costar of 18 Across in 44 Across)



5 Rocket to Russia group



6 Old-time Baseball Hall of Fame star Slaughter



7 The ___ of Kilimanjaro



8 The Three ___ (Pavarotti, Domingo & Carreras)



9 Weight-loss program



10 Actor Duhamel (title character in 44 Across)



11 Johnny Cash classic “A Boy Named ___”



19 ___ News Bears



20 “___ Around the Clock” by Bill Haley & the Comets



23 Crooner Damone



24 Much ___ About Nothing



25 Herbert ___ of the Pink Panther movies



27 Aerosmith’s “___ the Rich”



29 She’s the ___



30 “___ Years Gone” by Led Zeppelin



31 Danson or Koppel



33 Actress Tomlin of I (Heart Sign) Huckabees



35 What the three little kittens lost



38 Chris ___ of The Horse Whisperer (with 18 Across)



40 ___-jongg (Asian game)



43 Loud sound made by a sleeper



45 Designing Women star Burke



46 Batman Begins star Christian ___



47 Rocker Clapton



48 Leaky faucet nuisance



49 Lionel Richie’s “___ On”



50 Actress Watson of the Harry Potter movies



51 Planet of the ___ (sci-fi classic)



52 “It ___ a Very Good Year”