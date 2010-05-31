Brad & Angie's Baby Turns 4: Shiloh Globe-Trotter

FAMILY VACATION!
Brad and Angelina with Maddox, Shiloh (at 15 months), Zahara and Pax on a water taxi in Venice.
PUNE, INDIA
AGE: 4 MONTHS
She gets toted around the subcontinent while mom Angelina films A Mighty Heart.
NEW YORK CITY
AGE: 16 MONTHS
Shiloh hits toy store F.A.O. Schwarz with Mom, who is in town for meetings, while Dad films Burn After Reading.
CANNES, FRANCE
AGE: 23 MONTHS
In matching whites with her dad, the cherubic tot visits the Bonpoint children’s boutique.
NEW ORLEANS
AGE: 2
“I’m sure they are going to be 18 and say, ‘God, I just want to stay in one place,’ ” Angelina (with Shiloh, Zahara and Pax) has laughingly said. “They’ll never want to leave home.”
VENICE, ITALY
AGE: 3
An adventurous Shiloh, missing a tooth, skips around in the Italian city, where Mom is shooting The Tourist.