Brad & Angie's Baby Turns 4: Shiloh Globe-Trotter

FAMILY VACATION!

Brad and Angelina with Maddox, Shiloh (at 15 months), Zahara and Pax on a water taxi in Venice.

PUNE, INDIA

AGE: 4 MONTHS

She gets toted around the subcontinent while mom Angelina films A Mighty Heart.

NEW YORK CITY

AGE: 16 MONTHS

Shiloh hits toy store F.A.O. Schwarz with Mom, who is in town for meetings, while Dad films Burn After Reading.

CANNES, FRANCE

AGE: 23 MONTHS

In matching whites with her dad, the cherubic tot visits the Bonpoint children’s boutique.

NEW ORLEANS

AGE: 2

“I’m sure they are going to be 18 and say, ‘God, I just want to stay in one place,’ ” Angelina (with Shiloh, Zahara and Pax) has laughingly said. “They’ll never want to leave home.”

VENICE, ITALY

AGE: 3

An adventurous Shiloh, missing a tooth, skips around in the Italian city, where Mom is shooting The Tourist.