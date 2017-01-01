Boxing's Don King in Jeopardy? When They Lock Me Up, He Tells the World, You'll Be Next

In the ultrasuede poshness of his Manhattan townhouse, boxing promoter Don King is puffing on a huge cigar, sipping the finest Chinese vodka and boosting his shaken morale with a cheer. “Victory!” he booms. “Hear my cry! V-I-C-T-O-R-Y! I’ve eradicated the words ‘quit’ and ‘defeat’ from my vocabulary! I am an inspiration to kids! They see that someone can make it from the ghetto to Madison Square Garden!”

Lately, however, his inspirational force—if not King—seems a little short of breath. His U.S. championship boxing tournament, sold to ABC television for about $1.5 million, has been suspended pending the network’s investigation into charges of kickbacks by fighters and inaccuracies in the records of at least 11 boxers. A federal grand jury is also showing interest in the arrangements and so is the FBI.

Through it all the ebullient King, a 45-year-old ex-convict who promoted several of Muhammad Ali’s recent title fights, has shrugged off his troubles as a mere racist plot. “They are trying to emasculate me,” he proclaims of his unnamed antagonists, “but I won’t bow to discrimination. I remember Hitler. Yesterday it’s Poland, tomorrow it’s Hungary, you dig? The day they lock me up,” he declares to the world at large, “you’ll be next.”

King, of course, has no intention of taking a fall. Up from the Cleveland ghetto by hook and by crook, he now owns a second palatial home in Windsor, Ohio (where he maintains a 250-acre farm with a swimming pool in the shape of a boxing glove) and has a personal history of gritty survival. When he was 10, his steelworker father died in an explosion. Afterward, King hawked newspapers, then began a profitable career in the numbers racket. In 1967 King was convicted of second-degree murder—later reduced to manslaughter—after a fight with a numbers runner he claims owed him money. “I’ll never forget it,” says a Cleveland police detective. “I drove up and King was banging the guy’s head on the sidewalk.” Once in prison King became an equally ferocious reader, tearing through Shakespeare (whom he now calls, affectionately, William and quotes relentlessly), De Maupassant and the Greek philosopers.

Paroled in 1971, the bearlike (6’2″, 240 lbs.) King turned his attention to the boxing game and within three years was promoting the multimillion-dollar Ali-George Foreman fight in Kinshasa, Zaire. “I am a direct contradiction to the success-in-America dream,” boasts King, who estimates his personal worth in the millions. “Nobody invited me into the boardroom. I kicked the door down.”

Having kicked, however, he made himself at home inside. A member of the Democratic party’s executive finance committee, he owns a poster-sized picture of President Carter bearing the treasured inscription, “To my great friend, Don King.” And though his career has been tempestuous and sometimes violent, his family seems a middle-class model. Wife Henrietta is an interior designer. Son Eric, 25, is his father’s assistant; Carl, 20, is a student at Baldwin-Wallace College in Ohio, and Debbie, 15, attends boarding school in Pennsylvania.

None of this, however, has diverted King from his lust for promotion. “I’m Numero Uno, the best in the business,” he declares, “and after all, even God needed promoters. He had 12 disciples to spread His message.” For the moment, King’s most fervent message is that of his own outraged innocence. “If they knock me down on some false charge, I will regroup, reconnoiter and attack again,” he announces. “I will not go back to jail!” Then, stroking his graying high-voltage hair, King adds, “Each strand is a citadel. It shows abandon that cannot be controlled. There is no such thing as grabbing me and beating me over the head to make me submit. My hair will not be conquered!” But as the well-read King ought to know, that was Samson’s line.