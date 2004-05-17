Bosom Buddy

ACROSS
1 Samuel L. Jackson flick ___ Blue Sea
5 Dude, Where’s My ___?
8 Jersey ___ (Liv Tyler movie)
12 2003 Michael Jackson album Number ___
13 Folk rocker DiFranco
14 Gen. Schwarzkopf’s alma mater (abbr.)
15 ___ Lisa Smile (Julia Roberts film)
16 Constantly scold or complain
17 McKellen and Holm
18 Opposite of longitude (abbr.)
20 Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the ___
22 Seductive Sex and the City star (2 wds.)
27 The ___ Pack (Sinatra clique)
28 Numerical suffix
29 Aikman and Donahue
31 From ___ Z (2 wds.)
32 The Messenger: The Story of Joan of ___
34 Michael Caine starrer Blame It on ___
35 Hatfield and McCoy-type squabbles
38 ___ of the Beholder (Ewan McGregor-Ashley Judd thriller)
40 Boyz II Men chart-topper “___ of the Road”
41 Renowned author of The Shining and The Green Mile (2 wds.)
44 Bill ___ the Science Guy
45 The ___ Commandments
46 Ashton Kutcher‘s girlfriend (first name)
49 “___-Di-Dah” by Jake Thackray
51 Sex and the City creator Darren ___
55 Allege; claim
56 Bill Myers book
57 Ireland
58 International security alliance
59 Peeples of Half Past Dead and Alone with a Stranger
60 Treasury agents
DOWN
1 DeLuise who starred in Baby Geniuses with 22 Across
2 Rocker Brian ___
3 Ending with sat- or velvet-
4 Biblical passage
5 Musical composition for voices
6 Comic Gasteyer of Mean Girls
7 The ___ Stuff
8 Les Paul or Eric Clapton’s instrument
9 Michael Bolton’s “Love ___ Wonderful Thing” (2 wds.)
10 President Nixon’s monogram
11 James Caan series ___ Vegas
19 Unreturned serve in tennis
21 Wesley Snipes thriller The ___ of War
22 Beckinsale and Winslet
23 “We Can Work ___” by the Beatles (2 wds.)
24 Ted Danson flick ___ Men and a Baby
25 Between Strangers star Sophia ___
26 Reason Pinocchio’s nose grew
27 Italian film actor Vallone
30 Turf
33 Sex and the City’s Nixon (costar of 22 Across)
36 Robert ___ (costar of 22 Across in 15 Minutes)
37 Eddie Murphy-Owen Wilson action comedy I ___
39 ___ out (stretch to make last)
42 Hunt of The Curse of the Jade Scorpion
43 A small photo found within a larger one
46 Aykroyd who starred with 22 Across and Britney Spears in Crossroads
47 Mendes of Stuck on You and Once Upon a Time in Mexico
48 Renowned New York City museum
50 2001 boxing flick starring Will Smith and Jamie Foxx
52 Oscar-winner Robbins of Mystic River
53 Fran Drescher-John C. McGinley comedy Car 54, Where ___ You?
54 Stimpy’s best friend