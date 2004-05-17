Bosom Buddy

ACROSS

1 Samuel L. Jackson flick ___ Blue Sea



5 Dude, Where’s My ___?



8 Jersey ___ (Liv Tyler movie)



12 2003 Michael Jackson album Number ___



13 Folk rocker DiFranco



14 Gen. Schwarzkopf’s alma mater (abbr.)



15 ___ Lisa Smile (Julia Roberts film)



16 Constantly scold or complain



17 McKellen and Holm



18 Opposite of longitude (abbr.)



20 Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the ___



22 Seductive Sex and the City star (2 wds.)



27 The ___ Pack (Sinatra clique)



28 Numerical suffix



29 Aikman and Donahue



31 From ___ Z (2 wds.)



32 The Messenger: The Story of Joan of ___



34 Michael Caine starrer Blame It on ___



35 Hatfield and McCoy-type squabbles



38 ___ of the Beholder (Ewan McGregor-Ashley Judd thriller)



40 Boyz II Men chart-topper “___ of the Road”



41 Renowned author of The Shining and The Green Mile (2 wds.)



44 Bill ___ the Science Guy



45 The ___ Commandments



46 Ashton Kutcher‘s girlfriend (first name)



49 “___-Di-Dah” by Jake Thackray



51 Sex and the City creator Darren ___



55 Allege; claim



56 Bill Myers book



57 Ireland



58 International security alliance



59 Peeples of Half Past Dead and Alone with a Stranger



60 Treasury agents

DOWN

1 DeLuise who starred in Baby Geniuses with 22 Across



2 Rocker Brian ___



3 Ending with sat- or velvet-



4 Biblical passage



5 Musical composition for voices



6 Comic Gasteyer of Mean Girls



7 The ___ Stuff



8 Les Paul or Eric Clapton’s instrument



9 Michael Bolton’s “Love ___ Wonderful Thing” (2 wds.)



10 President Nixon’s monogram



11 James Caan series ___ Vegas



19 Unreturned serve in tennis



21 Wesley Snipes thriller The ___ of War



22 Beckinsale and Winslet



23 “We Can Work ___” by the Beatles (2 wds.)



24 Ted Danson flick ___ Men and a Baby



25 Between Strangers star Sophia ___



26 Reason Pinocchio’s nose grew



27 Italian film actor Vallone



30 Turf



33 Sex and the City’s Nixon (costar of 22 Across)



36 Robert ___ (costar of 22 Across in 15 Minutes)



37 Eddie Murphy-Owen Wilson action comedy I ___



39 ___ out (stretch to make last)



42 Hunt of The Curse of the Jade Scorpion



43 A small photo found within a larger one



46 Aykroyd who starred with 22 Across and Britney Spears in Crossroads



47 Mendes of Stuck on You and Once Upon a Time in Mexico



48 Renowned New York City museum



50 2001 boxing flick starring Will Smith and Jamie Foxx



52 Oscar-winner Robbins of Mystic River



53 Fran Drescher-John C. McGinley comedy Car 54, Where ___ You?



54 Stimpy’s best friend