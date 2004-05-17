Bosom Buddy

John Greenman
May 17, 2004 12:00 PM

ACROSS

1 Samuel L. Jackson flick ___ Blue Sea

5 Dude, Where’s My ___?

8 Jersey ___ (Liv Tyler movie)

12 2003 Michael Jackson album Number ___

13 Folk rocker DiFranco

14 Gen. Schwarzkopf’s alma mater (abbr.)

15 ___ Lisa Smile (Julia Roberts film)

16 Constantly scold or complain

17 McKellen and Holm

18 Opposite of longitude (abbr.)

20 Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the ___

22 Seductive Sex and the City star (2 wds.)

27 The ___ Pack (Sinatra clique)

28 Numerical suffix

29 Aikman and Donahue

31 From ___ Z (2 wds.)

32 The Messenger: The Story of Joan of ___

34 Michael Caine starrer Blame It on ___

35 Hatfield and McCoy-type squabbles

38 ___ of the Beholder (Ewan McGregor-Ashley Judd thriller)

40 Boyz II Men chart-topper “___ of the Road”

41 Renowned author of The Shining and The Green Mile (2 wds.)

44 Bill ___ the Science Guy

45 The ___ Commandments

46 Ashton Kutcher‘s girlfriend (first name)

49 “___-Di-Dah” by Jake Thackray

51 Sex and the City creator Darren ___

55 Allege; claim

56 Bill Myers book

57 Ireland

58 International security alliance

59 Peeples of Half Past Dead and Alone with a Stranger

60 Treasury agents

DOWN

1 DeLuise who starred in Baby Geniuses with 22 Across

2 Rocker Brian ___

3 Ending with sat- or velvet-

4 Biblical passage

5 Musical composition for voices

6 Comic Gasteyer of Mean Girls

7 The ___ Stuff

8 Les Paul or Eric Clapton’s instrument

9 Michael Bolton’s “Love ___ Wonderful Thing” (2 wds.)

10 President Nixon’s monogram

11 James Caan series ___ Vegas

19 Unreturned serve in tennis

21 Wesley Snipes thriller The ___ of War

22 Beckinsale and Winslet

23 “We Can Work ___” by the Beatles (2 wds.)

24 Ted Danson flick ___ Men and a Baby

25 Between Strangers star Sophia ___

26 Reason Pinocchio’s nose grew

27 Italian film actor Vallone

30 Turf

33 Sex and the City’s Nixon (costar of 22 Across)

36 Robert ___ (costar of 22 Across in 15 Minutes)

37 Eddie Murphy-Owen Wilson action comedy I ___

39 ___ out (stretch to make last)

42 Hunt of The Curse of the Jade Scorpion

43 A small photo found within a larger one

46 Aykroyd who starred with 22 Across and Britney Spears in Crossroads

47 Mendes of Stuck on You and Once Upon a Time in Mexico

48 Renowned New York City museum

50 2001 boxing flick starring Will Smith and Jamie Foxx

52 Oscar-winner Robbins of Mystic River

53 Fran Drescher-John C. McGinley comedy Car 54, Where ___ You?

54 Stimpy’s best friend

