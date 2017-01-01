Bones of Contention

IT’S THE STUFF OF LEGEND AND THE stuff of jokes. It’s Yale’s super-secret Skull and Bones society, a 159-year-old, all-male club whose alumni often end up marching the corridors of power. (Notable Bones-men include President Bush and, among the departed, President William Howard Taft and diplomat Averell Harriman.) Each year 15 juniors are tapped to become members in their senior year. The society’s many hush-hush rites have been rumored to include initiates confessing their sexual exploits while lying naked in a coffin. (Say it ain’t so, George!) In early April, however, undergrad Bonesmen did something really radical: They voted to let in women. The Bones alumni board reacted in a manner that any boy with a tree house would recognize: They changed the clubhouse locks.

“It makes sense to be coed because the world is coed,” argues a senior Bonesman who prefers to remain anonymous. After all, Yale itself went coed in 1969. Some alumni, he adds, view women as “people you see on weekends in party dresses.” The Bones rear guard would have none of it. “There was no election,” said Rev. Sidney Lovett, spokesman for the board. “There is no society [for 1992].” The undergrads—who reportedly admitted seven females—threatened to sue, and some Bones alumni—including U.S. Senators David Boren (Dem., Okla.), John Chafee (Rep., R.I.) and John Kerry (Dem., Mass.)—spoke up in support of the students.

But most Yalies professed indifference. The school’s dozen or so secret societies—two exclude women, though minorities have long been admitted—are believed to have fewer than 200 members, out of a class of 1,366. Says a female member of another society: “Admitting women to Skull and Bones won’t make the world a better place for women.”

Still, the world wanted a peek inside the sanctum. Are the remains of Pancho Villa and Geronimo really, as campus legend has it, buried in the clubhouse basement? Do Bonesmen bond by wrestling naked? And why all the secrecy in the first place? “I can’t tell you why,” says the senior Bonesman. “If I did, I’d be giving out secrets.”