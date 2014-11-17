Body Watch

Lisa Rinna

What I EAT in a DAY

THE NEW REAL HOUSEWIFE OF BEVERLY HILLS THRIVES ON FRUITS, VEGGIES AND THE OCCASIONAL SPLURGE (PASS THE FRIES)

HER FOOD PHILOSOPHY

Although the 5’7″ actress, 51, sticks to a mostly plant-based diet, “I’ve learned you have to listen to your body,” she says. “If my body is craving something, I will have it.”

FLUIDS

64 oz. of water daily, Yerba mate tea, iced tea

BREAKFAST

Fresh blueberries, raspberries and strawberries, plus a smoothie made with 1 cup almond milk, ½ frozen banana, 1 cup spinach, ¼ cup fresh mint leaves and a few cacao nibs

SNACK

Protein shake and a banana

LUNCH

Whole-wheat wrap with cucumber, romaine lettuce, avocado and tempeh

DINNER

Split pea soup, a handful of truffle fries, one glass of rosé and a big bowl of watermelon for dessert

TOTAL CALORIES: 1,618

THE VERDICT

“Lisa has a fairly well-balanced diet of healthy fats, fruits, veggies and whole grains, so a conscious indulgence in french fries every once in a while is A-OK,” says dietitian Keri Glassman of Nutritiouslife .com. “However, her dinner lacks protein. I would love to see her add some nuts or seeds to help boost her satiety after dinner.”