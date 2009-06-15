Bikini at Any Age!

24 AVRIL LAVIGNE

“I’ve always been athletic,” says Lavigne, who was spotted playing beach football in Malibu on May 25. An on-and-off vegan, “I also get into yoga when I’m on the road,” she says.

36 CAMERON DIAZ

“For the last few months, we’ve been doing a lot of Pilates,” says Diaz’s trainer Teddy Bass, who has the star perform plank exercises and leg pulls. But it helps, he admits, that Diaz is “a genetic goddess.”

44 TERI HATCHER

“I go in and out of shape,” says the star, who tries to “do a minimal workout every day” of 30 minutes of cardio, plus strength training. And though her diet is filled with healthy staples like oatmeal and chicken stir-fry, she admits to one guilty pleasure: “I love potato chips!”