Best of Tube

Law & Order: Criminal Intent



A second Law & Order spinoff? Hasn’t NBC milked this drama franchise enough? That’s what we thought till we saw Vincent D’Onofrio’s fascinating performance as New York City Det. Bobby Goren. The latest L&O is supposed to be concerned with the perpetrator’s point of view, but Goren’s the one to focus on. This guy plays suspects the way the late Isaac Stern handled the violin.

Small Shots



Filmmakers Chris Cox and Matt Sloan toured the country in a well-used Winnebago looking for amateur actors to appear in three-minute spoofs of hit movies like Gladiator and Cast Away. The audition process and the featurettes themselves combined to make this offbeat TNN series a comic gem.

Primetime Glick



Oozing charm—or was it smarm?—corpulent interviewer Jiminy Glick (played side-splittingly by Martin Short) cracked up real-life celebrities with his inane questions on Comedy Central’s talk show send-up. Rare is the host who can be obsequious and insulting at the same time. And let’s hear some tepid applause for Jiminy’s effete bandleader Adrien Van Voorhees (Michael McKean).

Boycott



Jeffrey Wright’s skillfully nuanced portrayal of Martin Luther King Jr. was just one virtue of this HBO movie about a milestone for the civil rights movement. Director Clark Johnson (known for his acting on Homicide: Life on the Street) used an array of innovative techniques to make the 1955-56 Montgomery, Ala., bus boycott relevant and compelling.

Citizen Baines



Here was a CBS series that dared to be different, and he who dares doesn’t always win in the ratings game. The setting was Washington State, not Washington, D.C., and the protagonist was a 60-ish politician who came home after losing his U.S. Senate seat and tried to redirect his working life while developing some overdue rapport with his three grown daughters. James Cromwell was superb in the title role, and any weaknesses on the domestic side of the drama could have been shored up with time. But cancellation came too quickly.

24 and Alias



These two drama series—the former on FOX, the latter on ABC—have quality in common. Each episode of 24 covers an hour in a daylong race by a counterterrorism agent (Kiefer Sutherland) to prevent the assassination of a presidential candidate (Dennis Haysbert). In Alias, Jennifer Garner plays a CIA mole inside a rogue spy outfit. Both shows have a cleverly deceptive hall-of-mirrors approach, and each offered a gripping premiere that played like a feature-film thriller. So how come the ratings for both new entries have been disappointing? Come on, viewers. Paranoia can be entertaining when it’s done right.

Wit



The HBO adaptation of Margaret Edson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play took the Emmy for best TV movie of the 2000-01 season. It’s impossible to imagine a film more deserving. Emma Thompson was a marvel in the daunting role of a tough-minded poetry professor who undergoes a punishing experimental-drug regimen to treat her advanced ovarian cancer. Mike Nichols directed with sensitivity but never sugarcoated the truth.

Jazz



Sure, it was 19 hours long. But at the end of Ken Burns’s 10-part PBS documentary on America’s music, we were calling for one more chorus. Aficionados might differ with the film’s judgments; none could say it failed to swing.

Anne Frank



Anne Frank’s diary already had been turned into a play, a feature film and a TV movie. But this Emmy-winning ABC miniseries, based largely on Melissa Muller’s book Anne Frank: The Biography, proved there was more of importance to say about the teenage girl whose death seemed to encapsulate the tragedy of the Holocaust. Hannah Taylor Gordon made a vibrant Anne, and Ben Kingsley was at his subtle best as Otto Frank, the proud father who kept her spirit alive.

Six Feet Under



In its first season, this weird but involving HBO series from American Beauty writer Alan Ball drew viewers ever deeper into the life of a fictional family in the funeral business. By turns funny, philosophical and macabre, the show was hard to label and at first not easy to like. But it grew on us.