Best of Pages

People Staff
December 29, 1997 12:00 PM

All Over But the Shoutin’ RICK BRAGG

A moving memoir traces Bragg’s rise from impoverished youth and murder suspect to 1996 Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times feature writer. (Pantheon)

Underworld DON DELILLO

In his 11th novel, DeLillo tries to stuff all of Cold War America into 827 pages. That means J. Edgar Hoover and Lenny Bruce, as well as a suburban mom and a kid from Harlem. Somehow it works. (Scribner)

The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down ANNE FADIMAN

When a young Hmong refugee from Laos falls ill, her tribe’s ancient ideas about medicine clash disastrously with those of her American doctors. Fadiman’s sensitive reporting explores a vast cultural gap. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

What Falls Away MIA FARROW

She did it her way. In an intelligent, affecting memoir, Farrow revisits her career, loves and proclivity for adopting kids. She also slings some mud—guess who gets dirty? (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday)

Into Thin Air JON KRAKAUER

This frightening, visceral story of the deadly 1996 expedition to Mount Everest grips a reader like frostbite. (Villard)

Cold Mountain CHARLES FRAZIER

A wounded Confederate soldier heads home to the woman he left behind. His odyssey—and the parallel ordeal of the sweetheart who waits for him—drives this haunting first novel. (Atlantic Monthly Press)

Personal History KATHARINE GRAHAM

From her cosseted childhood to her years heading a media empire that helped bring down a President, Graham weaves a fascinating story of growth and power. (Knopf)

Jackie Robinson: A Biography ARNOLD RAMPERSAD

A definitive bio of the Dodger Hall-of-Famer and civil rights leader reveals him to have been a quietly courageous, devoted family man. (Knopf)

The God of Small Things ARUNDHATI ROY

In an elegant fictional debut, a young woman returns home to confront a childhood tragedy in southern India, where caste systems and communism coexist. (Random House)

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now