Before They Were Zack & Cody

GRACE UNDER FIRE



PLAYED: Patrick Kelly



“We were really young,” says Cole. “I haven’t even seen an episode of it. I’ll probably YouTube it.”

THE PRINCE AND THE PAUPER



PLAYED: Tom Canty (Dylan), Eddie Tudor (Cole)



“My favorite memory on that set in Florida was when we saw 20 baby manatees feeding,” says Dylan. “They were so cute! We wanted to jump in the water.”

FRIENDS



PLAYED: Ben Geller



“I was about 9,” says Cole. “My biggest memory was the Italian ice guy who would come to the set every Friday. I’d hang out with him and eat as much Italian ice as I could!”

JUST FOR KICKS



PLAYED: Dylan and Cole Martin



As soccer-loving twins on a less than perfect team, Dylan and Cole shared scenes with Tom Arnold, who played their dad.

BIG DADDY



PLAYED: Julian McGrath



“I just remember Adam was really shy at first,” says Cole. “But after a while he warmed up to us. He’s such a funny guy. He could make you laugh if you were 2 or 80.” Adds Dylan: “He’s a great guy and he’s a role model in acting.”