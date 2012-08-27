Beauty Watch

GET MORE STAR BEAUTY EVERY DAY!

People.com

POLL YOU VOTED: ONLY 21% LOVED IT!

Miley’s inspiration: TWIGGY!

MILEY’S NEW DO

Newly engaged Miley Cyrus tapped one of Hollywood’s favorite hairstylists, Chris McMillan, to transform her look from teen queen to rock star

BYE-BYE BUN! The 19-year-old singer was going for a radical new look—and she got one. “Someone just told me im prettier than Miley Cyrus!” she tweeted after going public with her edgy new haircut on Aug. 12. McMillan had dyed Cyrus’s caramel locks platinum blonde just a week earlier, before he added to her new look by creating choppy layers and partially buzzing one side. Cyrus defended her decision to more than 7 million Twitter followers. “If you don’t have something nice to say don’t say anything at all,” she wrote. “Never felt more me in my whole life,” she added, punctuating the feeling with a digital heart. “LOVE my hair feel so happy, pretty and free.”